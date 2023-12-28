Skip The Toaster And Cook Up Frozen Waffles On A Skillet Instead

There's nothing better than freshly made waffles from scratch, whether at home or in a restaurant. However, making waffles from scratch requires time and effort that we sometimes don't have in the morning — which is why plenty of us keep a pack of frozen waffles on hand, even though they aren't as good as their homemade counterpart.

Well, as it turns out, there's a way to upgrade your frozen waffles so that they taste much closer to being homemade. Here's the trick: instead of popping the waffles in the toaster, take them over to the stove and heat them on a skillet instead. All you have to do is butter both sides of the waffle, then place them on the heated skillet. You can start with low-medium heat and adjust from there, then cook for about 45 seconds on each side.

The result is a waffle so perfectly crisp and golden brown that homemade waffles are (almost) indistinguishable in comparison. Plus, the buttery taste will be seeped into the waffle since you put the butter on before cooking it, making the flavor even richer.