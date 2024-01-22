14 Sweet And Savory Waffle Recipes

Waffles are a delightful, classic breakfast item. You'll usually see them paired with maple syrup and butter, but there are plenty of innovative waffle recipes out there if you want to mix things up. No matter what way your taste buds lean on a given day, there are sweet and savory waffle recipes to suit your craving. Perhaps you're seeking protein with your waffles and want to try the celebrated pairing of chicken and waffles. Maybe you're already familiar with that combination, so you have a hankering for fried turkey and waffles instead. If you have a sweet tooth, try carrot cake waffles with a cream cheese glaze, or French toast waffles.

Potatoes are often used for morning breakfast, from hash browns to country potatoes, so why not use sweet potatoes in a sweet potato waffle? Try your hand at homemade waffle cones that you can customize for ice cream night. Once you master them, they'll forever be part of your cooking repertoire. From pastrami waffles to croissant waffles, check out our sweet and savory waffle recipes if you need inspiration on what to make for brunch (or any meal) this weekend.