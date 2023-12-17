Sweet And Savory Sweet Potato Waffles Recipe

With their naturally sweet and earthy flavor, nutrient-rich sweet potatoes make a delicious addition to waffle batter. Using just a hint of cinnamon, recipe developer Annabelle Randles has created a mildly sweet waffle recipe that works with both sweet and savory toppings, so you can enjoy these freshly griddled delights for breakfast, brunch, dessert, or a main course.

Incorporating sweet potatoes in the batter not only boosts the nutritional value of these waffles, but it also adds a unique texture, creating a balance between soft and slightly crisp. Plus, adding vegetables into waffles can be a fun way to encourage children (and adults) to consume more veggies and make an enjoyable and nutritious meal option for the whole family. Randles cooks her sweet potato from scratch, but you can also use leftover sweet potato mash or canned sweet potatoes, or even opt for mashed pumpkin, carrot, or butternut squash instead.

This waffle recipe is very versatile and accommodates a variety of toppings. For a sweet option, Randles likes yogurt, orange slices, maple syrup, and pecans. For a savory route, she's a fan of fried eggs, avocado, scallions, radishes, tomatoes, fresh herbs, and a dash of chili flakes.