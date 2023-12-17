Sweet And Savory Sweet Potato Waffles Recipe
With their naturally sweet and earthy flavor, nutrient-rich sweet potatoes make a delicious addition to waffle batter. Using just a hint of cinnamon, recipe developer Annabelle Randles has created a mildly sweet waffle recipe that works with both sweet and savory toppings, so you can enjoy these freshly griddled delights for breakfast, brunch, dessert, or a main course.
Incorporating sweet potatoes in the batter not only boosts the nutritional value of these waffles, but it also adds a unique texture, creating a balance between soft and slightly crisp. Plus, adding vegetables into waffles can be a fun way to encourage children (and adults) to consume more veggies and make an enjoyable and nutritious meal option for the whole family. Randles cooks her sweet potato from scratch, but you can also use leftover sweet potato mash or canned sweet potatoes, or even opt for mashed pumpkin, carrot, or butternut squash instead.
This waffle recipe is very versatile and accommodates a variety of toppings. For a sweet option, Randles likes yogurt, orange slices, maple syrup, and pecans. For a savory route, she's a fan of fried eggs, avocado, scallions, radishes, tomatoes, fresh herbs, and a dash of chili flakes.
Gather the ingredients to make these sweet and savory sweet potato waffles
The batter for these sweet and savory sweet potato waffles is made with sweet potato, all-purpose flour, light brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, milk, butter, and eggs. You will also need some vegetable oil or cooking spray to grease the waffle iron. If you're using leftover sweet potato mash instead of cooking the mashed sweet potato from scratch, add about ¾ cup mash to the batter.
Step 1: Cook the sweet potato
Add sweet potato to a small saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, then cook over medium heat for 8-10 minutes, or until tender.
Step 2: Drain the sweet potato
Drain sweet potato.
Step 3: Mash the sweet potato
Return sweet potato to the pan and mash until smooth. Set aside.
Step 4: Preheat the waffle iron
Preheat your waffle iron.
Step 5: Combine the dry ingredients
In a mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon.
Step 6: Combine the wet ingredients
In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the mashed sweet potato, milk, butter, and eggs.
Step 7: Combine the dry and wet ingredients
Using a wooden spoon, combine dry and wet ingredients into a smooth batter.
Step 8: Grease the waffle iron
Grease the preheated waffle iron.
Step 9: Add some batter to the iron
Pour in enough batter to cover just under ¾ of the waffle iron plates.
Step 10: Cook the first waffle
Cook waffle until crisp, about 4-5 minutes.
Step 11: Transfer the waffle to a wire rack
When done, transfer waffle to a wire rack and keep warm.
Step 12: Cook the rest of the waffles
Repeat process with remaining waffle batter.
Step 13: Top and serve
Serve the waffles right away with your chosen toppings.
What kind of toppings work best with sweet potato waffles?
As the title suggests, these sweet potato waffles are delicious with both sweet and savory toppings. For sweet waffles, try maple syrup or honey, yogurt, whipped cream, ice cream, chopped nuts, nut butter, shredded coconut, and chocolate chips. This recipe works also well with a wide range of fruit toppings, such as berries, bananas, oranges, apple or pear compote, or even tropical fruits.
For savory waffles, Randles recommends eggs (either fried or poached), avocado, cheese, sauteed greens or mushrooms, and plenty of fresh herbs. You can also enjoy them with bacon, chicken, smoked salmon, or any vegan meat alternatives. Another fun way to enjoy these waffles is to layer them with either sweet or savory toppings to create a delicious stack. Don't be afraid to try unconventional combinations. Whatever you choose, make sure your toppings are ready ahead of time, as waffles are best eaten warm. If they've cooled down, try reheating them briefly in a toaster or oven.
Can I make these sweet potato waffles ahead of time?
Yes, you can make these sweet potato waffles ahead of time. Once the waffles are cooked and completely cooled, store them in an airtight container or a plastic bag. Place parchment paper between each waffle to prevent them from sticking together. You can store the waffles in the refrigerator for a few days or freeze them for a longer period. If freezing, make sure they are well-sealed to prevent freezer burn. When you're ready to enjoy the waffles, you can reheat them in a toaster, toaster oven, or conventional oven. Reheating from frozen will of course take a bit longer than reheating from the refrigerator.
On busy mornings, Randles often prefers to make the batter ahead of time and cook the waffles fresh. Once mixed, the batter can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Simply cover the bowl with plastic wrap or transfer the batter to an airtight container. Depending on how long the batter has been stored, you might need to adjust the consistency. If it's too thick, you can add a bit of milk. If it's too thin, you can add a bit more flour.
- 1 large sweet potato (about ½ pound), peeled and diced
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 3 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 ½ cups milk
- ⅓ cup (⅔ stick) butter, melted
- 2 eggs
|Calories per Serving
|337
|Total Fat
|14.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|86.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|44.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.2 g
|Total Sugars
|7.3 g
|Sodium
|456.2 mg
|Protein
|8.6 g