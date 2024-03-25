7 Store-Bought Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches, Ranked
We all love sitting down to a warm and comforting homemade breakfast. But let's face it — many of us have busy lives, and we may not always have time to prepare breakfast recipes from scratch. However, that doesn't mean you have to skip the meal entirely and settle for nothing more than a cup of coffee. When you're especially pressed for time, you may want to try a frozen store-bought breakfast sandwich.
Are these the healthiest, most nutritious foods you could possibly eat first thing in the morning? Absolutely not. They tend to be processed and lacking in nutritional value. That being said, they will fill the void and get you out the door without forcing you to feel hungry until lunchtime, and that counts for something. And when it comes to flavor, some of them actually aren't that bad. But, alas, not all frozen breakfast sandwiches are created equal, so we've done the work of taste-testing a variety of different options to give you an idea of what you should try.
We chose several different brands and varieties of breakfast sandwiches to provide a better sense of what's available on the market, and we tried all of them to deliver a ranking we believe will point you in the right direction while perusing the frozen-foods aisle. Without further ado, here are are seven store-bought frozen breakfast sandwiches, ranked.
7. Swaggerty's Chicken & Buttermilk Biscuits
There is nothing we'd rather have with biscuits than breaded chicken, so we were really excited to check out these chicken and buttermilk biscuits from Swaggerty's. Unfortunately, we were deeply disappointed. Sure, we didn't really expect these chicken biscuits to rank among the best breakfast sandwiches in America, or even taste freshly made, but these had an especially artificial flavor to them. Both the biscuits and the chicken patties themselves were exceptionally dry, and with nothing else to add any interest to the sandwich, at one point it just felt like we were eating sandpaper.
It wasn't all bad — the seasoning on the chicken patties was good, which saved these chicken biscuits from being absolutely inedible. But overall, we don't really think these are worth going out of your way for. Sure, it's nice to have the option to choose a chicken-based breakfast sandwich rather than one made with sausage and bacon, but trust us when we say that there are much better options on the market.
6. Signature Select Egg, Cheese & Bacon Biscuit Sandwiches
By the time we decided to try the Signature Select egg, cheese, and bacon sandwich, we really hoped that we would be in for a superior biscuit experience. That was not the case with this biscuit selection. The biscuit itself was quite dry, although it seemed to hold onto added moisture well. The saving grace in this sandwich is the melted cheese, which provides a nice layer to an otherwise dry and rather bland sandwich.
When it comes to the rest of the biscuit? It wasn't our favorite. The layer of bacon was especially thin, so it barely tasted like it had any meat at all. That may not have been a problem except for the fact that the egg was basically flavorless. Without at least one ingredient that packs a punch of flavor, the sandwich ends up becoming dry mush.
If you're really in a hurry and need to get something in your stomach right away, it's fine. But if you're looking for a breakfast sandwich that you're actually going to enjoy, you should opt for a different type.
5. Sandwich Bros. Egg White & Turkey Sausage with Cheese
Sometimes, you just want something small to snack on before you get started with your day. On those mornings when you're not especially hungry, you might want to try the Sandwich Bros. egg white and turkey sausage breakfast sandwich with cheese. These sandwiches are made with pita bread, which is a nice departure from the typical biscuit, English muffin, and croissant options. We love that this is such a light sandwich — with egg whites, turkey sausage, and just a bit of cheese, you're getting enough nutrition to get your day started right without feeling too heavy.
That being said, the flavor isn't particularly delicious. The cheese and the sausage offer some moisture, which is nice, but you're not going to taste much other than the seasoning in the sausage. This sandwich isn't something we'd ever really crave, but it's not bad. Our best piece of advice is to add some flavoring to this sandwich via some hot sauce. It can really make the other ingredients pop, and add some heat to the otherwise rather bland flavor profile.
4. Trader Joe's Eggwich
Trying to get more protein into your diet? Looking for low carb food options for breakfast? Well, Trader Joe's has you covered with its Eggwich. As the name suggests, this breakfast sandwich is all about the eggs. Instead of buns or bread of any sort, the sausage and cheese in this sandwich is placed between two "buns" made of egg. Therefore, you get more protein than you'd find in some other breakfast sandwiches, and enjoy a lighter way to start your day.
Unlike many of the other options on this list, this breakfast sandwich doesn't have the problem of being too dry. Since it doesn't contain any bread, you're not going to get that dehydrated bun that can make things less than appetizing. The downside is that the egg "buns" are pretty moist, which means that this isn't the easiest sandwich to take on the go. We also think that this sandwich needs a bit of sauce, like sriracha, to make things more interesting. Try it for yourself if you're in the market for a lower-carb or gluten-free breakfast option.
3. Jimmy Dean Delights Turkey Sausage, Egg White & Cheese English Muffin
We only tried one breakfast sandwich that came on an English muffin instead of some other type of bread (or egg), and we're glad we did, because it had a texture that we really enjoyed. While some biscuits can be rather dry, we didn't have that problem with this English muffin, which held onto its moisture and provided a springy, yeasty foundation for the other ingredients in the sandwich.
This Jimmy Dean sandwich boasted egg whites, which are less flavorful than whole eggs but offer a lighter breakfast option. Although the egg whites weren't particularly flavorful, they did have a good texture to them. The turkey sausage in this sandwich was actually quite well-seasoned, and it added even more moisture to the sandwich. Cheese provides a layer of creaminess that brings it all together.
Would we turn down a homemade breakfast to enjoy this sandwich instead? No. But for those mornings when you're pinched for time, it's a decent, slightly healthier option on the breakfast sandwich front.
2. Hot Pockets Bacon, Egg & Cheese with Croissant Crust
Sometimes, you just have to stick with the classics, and that's definitely how we feel about Hot Pockets of any kind. And although lunch and dinner varieties of Hot Pockets might get more hype (not to mention the spicy Hot Pockets collaboration with "Hot Ones"), we actually don't mind the breakfast varieties.
If you ask us, the best option is the variety with bacon, egg, and cheese on a croissant crust, which makes for a tasty, portable breakfast that's easy to take anywhere. This is one breakfast sandwich where you're not going to have to worry about dryness — that croissant crust really captures moisture nicely, and since there's so much cheese in the mix, you get a pleasant textural experience.
The flavor is good too. Sure, the eggs taste a bit artificial, and fresh bacon is better than the stuff you'll find in this breakfast pocket, but when it all comes together, it's actually pretty tasty. One thing to keep in mind, though, is the heat. As the name suggests, Hot Pockets do get exceptionally hot, so make sure you let yours cool down before taking a big bite while you're driving down the highway on the way to work.
1. Jimmy Dean Maple Griddle Cake with Sausage, Egg and Cheese
If you're on the hunt for a breakfast sandwich that you'll actually look forward to in the morning, look no further than Jimmy Dean Maple Griddle Cakes with sausage, egg, and cheese. This is the only frozen store-bought breakfast sandwich we tried that we truly want to get again. Instead of the typical biscuit or English muffin, for this variety the buns are replaced with pancakes, which is one of the best ways to upgrade your breakfast sandwich. This gives it a lovely sweet touch that works well with the other savory elements in the sandwich.
The maple sausage is a good choice here as well, as it pulls in that sweetness that's also echoed in the pancakes. The egg and cheese add moisture, creaminess, and a touch of flavor to the finished product, which really brings it all together. Sure, it's not something you'd want to eat every day of the week, but on those days when you're busy but you still want to treat yourself, it's a good option. It's an especially good choice if you want to keep yourself from going through the drive-thru on the way to work again.
Methodology
For this article, we perused the selection at several grocery stores to find a wide variety of frozen breakfast sandwich options. We chose a mixture of different types of proteins and buns so we could taste a wide range of styles out there. It was also our goal to get some products that skewed toward the healthier end of the spectrum, while also choosing some options that could be considered more indulgent. We heated all of these sandwiches per the instructions on the box, and ate them right away while they were still hot to determine our final rankings.