7 Store-Bought Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches, Ranked

We all love sitting down to a warm and comforting homemade breakfast. But let's face it — many of us have busy lives, and we may not always have time to prepare breakfast recipes from scratch. However, that doesn't mean you have to skip the meal entirely and settle for nothing more than a cup of coffee. When you're especially pressed for time, you may want to try a frozen store-bought breakfast sandwich.

Are these the healthiest, most nutritious foods you could possibly eat first thing in the morning? Absolutely not. They tend to be processed and lacking in nutritional value. That being said, they will fill the void and get you out the door without forcing you to feel hungry until lunchtime, and that counts for something. And when it comes to flavor, some of them actually aren't that bad. But, alas, not all frozen breakfast sandwiches are created equal, so we've done the work of taste-testing a variety of different options to give you an idea of what you should try.

We chose several different brands and varieties of breakfast sandwiches to provide a better sense of what's available on the market, and we tried all of them to deliver a ranking we believe will point you in the right direction while perusing the frozen-foods aisle. Without further ado, here are are seven store-bought frozen breakfast sandwiches, ranked.