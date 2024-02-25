18 Creative Ways To Use Pita Bread

Pita has a long and fascinating history and is a staple in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines. Pita bread's little round loaves were initially formed with powdered grain and water, and then eventually made with grain, salt, water, and yeast. The yeast-leavened flatbread is often enjoyed alongside a meal or used to scoop up meats, rice, and vegetables. But if you're looking to switch it up, here are a few creative ways to use pita bread that you'll want to try.

Perhaps you're in the mood for dessert and want something along the lines of s'mores or bread pudding. Keep pita savory by making it into tahdig to pair with rice or frying it into a tostada. From transforming them into bowls or chips for salads, you won't run out of ideas on sweet and savory methods to use up any pita you have at home. Add garlic, za'atar, or herbs to revamp it into a savory companion, or peanut butter, chocolate, or fruit to give it a sweet twist. Its neutrality allows a lot of room for creativity in flavorings and pairings. You'll want to stock up on this delightful round bread for snacks and meals to come.