18 Spices To Take Roasted Almonds To A New Level
Roasted almonds are a comforting snack to have on hand. They've got health benefits such as protein, fiber, fat, antioxidants, vitamin E, manganese, magnesium, and other vitamins and minerals, according to Healthline. The roasting process is pretty simple. You only need your nuts, a sheet pan, your spice or spices of choice, and something to get the flavoring to stick to the almonds such as honey, sugar, olive oil, or egg whites to use as an egg wash. The blend of ingredients will fluctuate based on what you want to make, but it'll be easy to whip up.
You can make a large batch ahead of time and store it in airtight containers to snack on throughout the week or make a smaller batch to eat right away. Lean into your sweet tooth with cinnamon sugar almonds or make savory roasted almonds with a Cajun spice mix. Roast some almonds to bring to a party or give to a loved one who needs a pick-me-up. No matter the route you choose, there are plenty of spices to take roasted almonds to a new level.
Cinnamon
Cinnamon is one of the more classic ways that you can upgrade your almonds. It's accessible and available in nearly every grocery store. You probably already have ground cinnamon in your spice cabinet. Pair it with brown sugar, white sugar, or your sweetener of choice to create a delicious cinnamon sugar roasted almond.
For a sweet cinnamon almond, you'll want to use unsalted almonds. Make candied almonds using water and vanilla mixed with cinnamon, sugar, and salt. This makes a great sweet snack to serve along with fruit and cheese. You could crush them up to add to your oatmeal, use them to make a batch of granola, or put them in bliss balls. Cinnamon roasted almonds are definitely one of the more versatile roasted almond flavors you could make and a fantastic option if you want to make holiday roasted nuts.
Paprika or smoked paprika
Paprika and smoked paprika are both vibrant red spices. The difference between regular and smoked paprika mainly lies in the taste. Paprika itself can be pretty subtle and balanced, so it won't affect the flavor of the almonds too much. However, smoked paprika has a distinct and deep smokiness that can prove satisfactory when you want something a tad more flavorful.
You could even integrate regular paprika and smoked paprika for roasted almonds with a little pizzazz. Season roasted nuts with smoked paprika, smoked salt, powdered rosemary, and some grated Parmigiano. Lean into the barbeque flavor with smoked paprika and barbecue sauce, which would make a tasty addition to a grazing board along with some crackers and meats. Stay on the mild side with regular paprika and salt.
Cumin
Make a savory almond with cumin. Cumin is often used in meat-based and vegetable dishes, but it can be used in plenty of other ways. You'll see cumin used in meals and foods from all around the globe. It can provide a delicious, comprehensive taste to your roasted nuts. Cumin powder is made from crushed seeds of a flowering cumin plant. For cumin-roasted almonds, you may use cumin powder or cumin seeds. Use the seeds whole or do a gentle chop so they're in smaller pieces.
You could also freshly grind cumin seeds for a more potent flavor. Mix it with other spices or keep it as a solo ingredient. You could make roasted almonds with crispy herbs using toasted and crushed cumin seeds, fresh rosemary leaves, sage leaves, and salt. Try cumin paired with black pepper and coriander for spice roasted almonds that will satisfy your savory cravings.
Chili powder
If you want spicy nuts with depth, try roasting your almonds with chili powder. Chili powder sounds so exact, but it's a whimsical blend of spices that will ultimately range based on the brand you buy. There isn't one specific chili that's used. Instead, it's a combination of different spices and dried and ground peppers such as cayenne pepper, ancho chiles, chipotle chiles, onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, or paprika.
This is one of the easier spices to use since you can put it in just about any food where you want to add spice. Plus, it's already seasoned with additional items like onion and garlic powder to give your almonds a complex flavor. Chili powder has a smokiness and spiciness that will make your roasted almonds pop. Add your chili-roasted almonds to a spicy trail mix with walnuts, pecans, sesame sticks, and pretzels.
Za'atar
Za'atar is a delicious blend of herbs and spices that is often used in Southwest Asian and North African (SWANA) cooking. There are a couple of facts you need to know about za'atar, including that it is both the name of a specific plant and an herb blend. The blend usually includes Syrian oregano, thyme, sesame seeds, marjoram, and sumac. The exact recipe might vary per country and even within different families. You could make it yourself by gathering the individual ingredients or you can purchase it from your local Middle Eastern or international store. If you can't find any near you, you should be able to locate some online.
This aromatic blend will make your house smell delightful as you roast your almonds. Coat your almonds with olive oil and the za'atar mixture, giving you a nutty and tangy flavor thanks to the sesame seeds and sumac, which goes well with nuts. Sesame seeds might burn, so keep an eye on your almonds as they roast. Za'atar is a fantastic choice to bring a little diversity to your almonds.
Cajun spice mix
Bring the taste of the South to your kitchen with Cajun spice mix. What's really in Cajun seasoning? Like many recipes, each person will have their own way to make it. But if you want to whip up Cajun spice mix at home, you will need sweet paprika, black pepper, cayenne pepper, dried oregano, dried thyme, onion powder, garlic powder, and salt. There are other additions like chipotle pepper, cumin, or cardamom that you could toss in.
Coat your almonds in olive oil or your oil of choice, and then stir in the spice blend until evenly distributed. Your almonds will be perfectly spicy and earthy. Snack on them along with Cajun-seasoned popcorn or pan fried okra. Add some of your roasted Cajun spice almonds into a salad for some crunch. This seasoning mix is ideal for anyone who likes spicy food.
Herbs de Provence
Herbs de Provence is a combination of dried herbs typical of the Provence region in France. This beautiful green mixture often blends basil, rosemary, fennel seeds, lavender, marjoram, mint, oregano, savory, tarragon, and thyme together. It's fragrant and packed with flavor. It's often used in meat-based dishes, but who doesn't love an herby nut? There are levels of flavor, so it's not a one-note wonder. Each bite will have different elements of the herbs. You might get a hint of lavender in one bite and more rosemary in another.
For convenience, you can purchase herbs de Provence at the store or online as a pre-made herb blend, but you could easily integrate the items yourself from your spice cabinet. Eat your herbs de Provence roasted almonds with a nice herby goat cheese and crackers. Spread the goat cheese on your crackers, crush the nuts, and sprinkle on top of the goat cheese. Bon appétit!
Chinese five-spice powder
Chinese five-spice powder isn't just for meat dishes or a main course. Try it on your next batch of roasted almonds for a spiced wonder. It's got a little bit of warming spices with notes of sweet and spicy. What's really in Chinese five-spice powder? It includes cinnamon, cloves, fennel seeds, star anise, and either white or Sichuan peppercorns. Each spice works harmoniously with the others to create a blend of flavors, including a bitter licorice taste from the star anise and a slight sweetness from the clove and fennel.
To make it at home, gather your ingredients and blend them in a food processor. You can also buy the mix from your local market. Coat your almonds in sesame oil and Chinese five-spice powder and roast in the oven. Eat them alone, or top your stir fry with Chinese five-spice powder roasted almonds for a fulfilling crunch. Crush them up to use as a nutty crust for your chicken or pork dish.
Cardamom
Cardamom provides a lot of flavor and fragrance packed in a convenient little pod. You don't have to use much to get a lot of taste when cooking with cardamon. It can be potent, so a little goes a long way. Use already ground cardamom or crush up your cardamom seeds in a mortar and pestle or food processor. You could pair your cardamom almonds with sugar or honey for a sweeter nut or add some pistachios.
Cardamom may not be the most commonly used spice in comparison to cinnamon or cloves, but it's popular in many cultures. Cardamom's volatile oil can potentially help with digestion and its antioxidants may aid in blood pressure lowering. While cardamom might err on the pricier side compared to cinnamon, you don't have to use much of it.
Cayenne pepper
Cayenne pepper provides a hint of heat to your roasted nuts. It's a beautiful color, and while similar in appearance, it's not to be confused with hot paprika or chili powder, which has multiple ingredients including onion and garlic. Serve cayenne roasted nuts on a charcuterie board along with a hot and spicy cheese like cheddar cheese with whole mustard seeds, pepper jack, or a jalapeño havarti.
To make spiced roasted almonds, first preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place your almonds in a mixing bowl along with olive oil, salt, and cayenne pepper. You could add a little bit of fresh cracked pepper for texture. Place on a sheet pan, and bake for 15 minutes. You should be able to smell the almonds toasting in the oven. Cayenne almonds have a moderate spice level with a Scoville spice scale of 30,000 to 50,000 units. It's not the spiciest of the different types of chiles, but it still has a kick.
Garam masala
Garam masala tastes so satisfactory when paired with nuts. This Indian spice blend is absolutely jammed with flavors that'll turn bland almonds into superior ones. Garam masala will often contain bay leaves, black pepper, cumin, clove, cinnamon, cardamom, coriander, and nutmeg, but there may be variations. What does it taste like? It varies based on how much of each spice is in your particular recipe, but it'll hit notes of sweetness with cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg, bitterness from the cumin, spiciness with cayenne, and more.
Buy premade packaged garam marsala, or make it yourself by grinding up the ingredients for a fresher, more potent taste. Just sprinkle the spice blend onto your nut mixture, along with some butter or ghee, and then roast them in the oven for a balanced spice mix.
Pumpkin pie spice
Pumpkin pie spice isn't so basic after all. You can use it in a range of ways, from your favorite latte to muffins or nuts. The spice mix provides a nostalgic flavor often used during autumn but welcome any time of the year. Pumpkin pie spice includes ingredients such as cassia bark (or cinnamon), nutmeg, allspice, cloves, and ginger. Blend the ingredients together in a food processor to make from scratch or purchase a spice mix from your grocery store. It should be available year-round, but if you can't find it, you can incorporate the pre-ground spices together yourself.
Despite having "pumpkin" in the name, there's no pumpkin in pumpkin pie spice. The name refers more to the fact that the spices are often in pumpkin pie. Pair your pumpkin pie spice almonds with brown sugar or honey for a sweet nut. Throw some pumpkin seeds into the mixture if you want to add some actual pumpkin. You can also top pumpkin spice cupcakes with chopped pumpkin pie spice almonds as you sip on a pumpkin spice latte.
Curry powder
Curry powder makes a great launching point for your nuts. The powder itself is a mixture of fragrant spices such as cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, and mustard seed, but recipes fluctuate. It's flavorful enough to use on its own, but you could also pair curry powder with a little pepper or desiccated coconut to make a delicious roasted almond.
Make trail mix with almonds, pistachios, walnuts, crystallized ginger, curry powder, agave nectar, and egg whites. Add some flaky salt or smoked salt for extra texture or taste. A trail mix makes a hearty snack that you can take on a walk or stash in your bag when you're out and about and need a bite to eat. Make a savory yogurt by topping unflavored yogurt with your curried almonds and a sprinkle of shredded coconut. It's a protein-rich snack that will satiate.
Nutmeg
Nutmeg is a familiar favorite that many people have in their spice cabinets. It's one of the more commonly used warming spices that you often see in drinks, cocktails, and baked goods. Now you can use it as the star of your roasted almonds. You can use freshly ground nutmeg, grate it yourself, or just use ready-made ground nutmeg to save yourself some time.
The fresher it is, the more potent the taste. Nutmeg works well with almonds to enhance the nuttiness. If you prefer a milder nutmeg, then opt for packaged ground nutmeg. Pair nutmeg with a little agave, honey, or brown sugar for a scrumptious sweet nut, or blend it with allspice, pecans, and walnuts for sweet and spicy nuts. Chop up your spiced almonds, and put them in pancakes, oatmeal, or yogurt.
Homemade Old Bay seasoning
Homemade Old Bay seasoning is a mouthwatering addition to your savory almonds. Make homemade Old Bay seasoning by combining allspice, black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, cayenne pepper, celery seed, dry mustard, ginger, nutmeg, and paprika. This spice combination will elevate your almonds to new heights. Slice your almonds into slivers and serve on top of grilled asparagus or put them in a bowl and pair with a pint of beer.
The seasoning mix itself looks unassuming. If you make Old Bay seasoned roasted almonds for guests, it'd be fun to see if they can name the ingredients since there are so many. Will they get the hint of cloves? What about paprika? Would they know that dry mustard and cardamom work so well together?
Lemon pepper
You'll often see foods like chicken wings or salmon coated in lemon pepper, so why not apply the same seasoning to another source of protein? Lemon pepper hits different parts of the taste buds, providing a saltiness with a slight tang. Save your lemon peels to make lemon pepper from scratch. To craft this at home, you just need lemon peels, peppercorns, and salt.
First zest your lemon peels, then dehydrate them in the oven (or a dehydrator) so you're not left with clumpy lemon pepper. Bake them at the lowest oven temperature, somewhere around 150 to 175 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 25 minutes or until fully dried. Use freshly ground peppercorns or pre-ground pepper. Mesh the two together for additional texture. If you want larger pieces of peppercorns, use a mortar and pestle to get your desired chunk level. Then add salt to taste. Homemade lemon pepper would be a great gift idea.
Ras el hanout
Ras el hanout is a Northern African spice mix made of dried herbs, spices, and flowers. It's commonly used in Moroccan, Tunisian, and Algerian cuisines as well as others. Use this classic spice blend to boost rich meat dishes, season your veggies, or upgrade your roasted almond game. Recipes and ingredients may differ based on the region and locally available ingredients, but they may include allspice, anise, black pepper, white pepper, coriander, cayenne, cinnamon, cumin, ginger, nutmeg, turmeric, sumac, rose buds, lavender, galangal, nigella seeds, and more. You can absolutely attempt to execute this at home, but it might be easier to purchase a ready-made version as there are quite a few ingredients.
This makes the perfect spice mix for almonds since it has a tremendous amount of flavor. If it can season meat, it can season almonds, that's for sure. Bring part of the world to your own house by using ras el hanout to give your nuts more depth. It's savory and warming and makes a tasty snack for whenever you need it. Add your almonds to tagines or couscous for a nutty crunch.
Turmeric and black pepper
Turmeric and black pepper are often paired together. Why is that? It's because black pepper is the perfect partner for turmeric, quite literally. Turmeric has health benefits such as antibacterial, antifungal, antioxidant, antiviral, and wound-healing properties, but it needs black pepper to allow adequate absorption. When you have turmeric, make sure to add a couple of shakes of black pepper into the mix to maximize the health benefits.
For your turmeric and black pepper almonds, you can keep it simple with the two spices, or add some salt, ginger, fenugreek, or olive oil for additional flavor. Turmeric gives your nuts a striking yellow-orange color. You can use ground pepper or crack it fresh for larger pieces of pepper in each bite. Add these spice-covered almonds to salad, trail mix, or rice dishes.