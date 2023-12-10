Roasted Eggplant Soup Recipe

Eggplant may be one of the produce items you walk right past at the grocery store, as many people aren't quite sure what to do with it and the texture can be a deal breaker for some. But eggplant carries some heavy duty health benefits and you can cook it in a multitude of ways, some of which tackle the texture issue. In this roasted eggplant soup recipe, you roast the eggplants to bring out the rich and savory flavor and once blended it delivers a slightly sweet, creamy, smoky taste.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love to eat all the colors of the rainbow and eggplant, with its deep purple color, is one I love to add in. I have some picky eaters in my house and a blended soup is a great way to work in a vegetable that otherwise might get left on the plate."