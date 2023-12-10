Roasted Eggplant Soup Recipe
Eggplant may be one of the produce items you walk right past at the grocery store, as many people aren't quite sure what to do with it and the texture can be a deal breaker for some. But eggplant carries some heavy duty health benefits and you can cook it in a multitude of ways, some of which tackle the texture issue. In this roasted eggplant soup recipe, you roast the eggplants to bring out the rich and savory flavor and once blended it delivers a slightly sweet, creamy, smoky taste.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love to eat all the colors of the rainbow and eggplant, with its deep purple color, is one I love to add in. I have some picky eaters in my house and a blended soup is a great way to work in a vegetable that otherwise might get left on the plate."
Gather the ingredients for roasted eggplant soup
To make this recipe, you'll need three eggplants, an onion, garlic, and a lemon. "If you want to top the soup with some fresh herbs, you'll also want to buy some fresh parsley or cilantro," Hahn shares. "Chopped red onion makes a nice topper too," Hahn goes on to say.
Then pick up some vegetable broth and fire-roasted tomatoes. Check your condiment and spice cabinet for salt, pepper, cumin, and paprika.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Pierce and bake the eggplants
Pierce the eggplants several times with a fork and place them on a baking sheet. Bake for 50 minutes.
Step 3: Add oil to a pot
Add the oil to a large soup pot over medium-high heat.
Step 4: Cook the aromatics
Add the onion and garlic and cook for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
Step 5: Add more ingredients
Add the broth, fire-roasted tomatoes, cumin, salt, paprika, and pepper.
Step 6: Cool the eggplants
When the eggplants are done cut them in half and let them cool for 10 minutes.
Step 7: Add the eggplant flesh to pot
Scoop out the eggplant flesh and add it to the pot. Bring the soup to a boil, then simmer for 15 minutes.
Step 8: Blend the soup
Pour the soup into a blender and blend until smooth.
Step 9: Add lemon juice
Return the soup to the pot and squeeze in the lemon juice.
Step 10: Serve the soup
Serve the roasted eggplant soup with fresh parsley, chopped red onion, and crusty bread.
How can I customize the roasted eggplant soup?
The roasted eggplant soup features eggplant as the primary ingredient but adding some other vegetables to the roasting pan is certainly an option. You can chop and add vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, or carrots for added flavor, texture, and color. There is also the option to switch out the fire-roasted tomatoes for fresh tomatoes that you roast along with the eggplant. If you want to stick with canned tomatoes, standard diced tomatoes can be a substitute for fire roasted, if you prefer.
You can also change up the spices in the soup. Experiment with different herbs such as thyme, oregano, or basil for varied aromatic profiles. Spice it up with smoked paprika, coriander, or curry powder for a different flavor twist. And if you like things with a kick, throw in some red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper.
For the base of the broth we've used a neutral vegetable broth but you can use chicken or beef broth instead of vegetable broth for a richer flavor. For an umami boost you can add a tablespoon of miso paste or add in some dried mushroom powder.
What pairs well with this roasted eggplant soup?
Roasted eggplant soup has a rich and savory flavor profile, and it pairs well with a variety of accompaniments. To start, of course bread and soup go hand in hand. A slice of crusty bread, baguette, or garlic bread is perfect for dipping into the soup. Warm flatbread, pita, or naan are all very satisfying options to enjoy with this savory soup.
Any type of salad will pair well with this soup. A light side salad with fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and a balsamic vinaigrette provides a refreshing contrast or something more elaborate like a three-bean salad to add some protein and keep you full for longer. Cooked lentils, chickpeas, or white beans can be stirred into the soup for added protein and texture. This soup also pairs nicely with any type of standard protein dishes like seasoned grilled chicken breast or sauteed shrimp on skewers. Cubes of grilled or sauteed tofu or tempeh can provide a vegetarian or vegan protein option.
- 3 medium eggplants
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 1 chopped onion
- 4 chopped garlic cloves
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 1 (15-ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 2 teaspoons salt
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- Juice of 1 lemon
- ¼ cup chopped parsley, plus more for topping
- chopped red onion, for garnish
- crusty bread, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|145
|Total Fat
|3.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|27.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|12.8 g
|Total Sugars
|15.4 g
|Sodium
|1,068.7 mg
|Protein
|4.8 g