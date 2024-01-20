Cover Pita Bread In Pizza Toppings For A Fun Twist On A Classic

Instead of dishing out dough for a takeout pizza (or getting a lackluster frozen version), try making a fresh pie at home. Not only does this option produce a more delicious pizza, but mixing and matching sauces and toppings can be a fun activity for making dinner with your family. While it's not too complicated to whip up homemade pies, the most difficult part comes when it's time to roll out the dough, whether it's store-bought or made from scratch. To circumvent this step entirely, use pita bread for your base instead.

Pita bread comes ready to go — so there's no mixing, rolling out, or pre-baking necessary. You'll buy it in perfectly portioned sizes to make personal pizzas, so everyone can easily enjoy making their own. In fact, there's no rule saying you have to make these for dinner only, as they'll also make the perfect lunch or even snack (especially if you use mini pitas).

If you're worried that your pita pies will taste different than regular versions, these two breads are made with very similar ingredients: flour, yeast, olive oil, salt, and sugar. So, you'll get a very similar result.