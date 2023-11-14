Roasted Pumpkin And Sausage Ricotta Pizza Recipe

Making pizza at home is an excellent opportunity to play with the bountiful selection of your favorite seasonal vegetables that each time of year brings. In fall, the harvest brings vegetables that boast a variety of warm, earthy flavors and textures that can transform a simple pizza into a celebration of the season. By incorporating these ingredients, you not only get to experience the peak of autumn's produce but also support local agriculture and enjoy a freshness that can't be found in out-of-season veggies.

This roasted pumpkin and sausage pizza brought to us by food developer Taylor Murray is the epitome of autumn on a plate. Begin by roasting sweet pumpkin until it's just caramelized and tender, which concentrates its flavor and adds a delightful chew. Pairing the velvety pumpkin with savory Italian sausage and a creamy ricotta base creates the perfect balance of textures for a fall dinner. It's not just a meal, it's a way to savor the full essence of the season, with each bite bringing together autumn's signature warmth and spice.