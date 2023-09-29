Pita Chips Are The Key To More Filling And Delightfully Crunchy Salads

If your lackluster salads are leaving you hungry after an hour, we've got a little maxim to help you build a better-textured meal that boasts both satiating heft and flavor. Pita chips are the key to a more filling and crunchy salad. In the same way that shards of deliciously fried pitta add substance and flavor to Lebanese fattoush salad, pita chips lend an ordinary bowl of arugula, cucumber, and dressing some crispy, carby oomph.

In our book, there are four reasons why pita chips make salads better. Firstly, like croutons, they add heaps of crunchy, textural interest to a basic bowl of dressed greens with very little extra effort. Simply strew them over your serving dish for instant crispiness that gives your light salad some much-needed heft, texture, and bite. Secondly, pita chips have a mild flavor, so they can work with pretty much any salad ingredients you have on hand, from juicy tomatoes and red onion to mayo-heavy dressings. These triangular blank slates lend crunch without influencing the flavor profile of your veggie bowl, whether it be a Caesar, Greek, or cobb salad. Thirdly, when carby pita chips are added to a salad, alongside filling proteins, such as shredded chicken, canned beans, and tofu, they are super-satiating, helping you to feel fuller for longer. And finally, pita chips make the perfect, edible scooping devices for picking up those delicious vegetables (and soaking up that last lick of dressing) that have settled at the bottom of your salad bowl.