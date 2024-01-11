Turn Your Leftover Pita Into Tasty Garlic Toast

When it comes to quick and delicious appetizers or side dishes, garlic toast has always been a crowd-pleaser. But why stick to the ordinary when you can elevate this classic treat with a Mediterranean twist? Enter pita bread. If you have leftover or slightly stale pita, you can easily transform it into a mouthwatering garlic-infused delight.

Pita bread, with its soft and slightly chewy texture, makes an excellent canvas for garlic toast. It's forgiving, which means that even if your pita has seen better days, toasting it can revive its flavor and texture. With a few of your favorite garlic bread toppings, you can simply swap out the bread for pita in your go-to garlic bread recipe.

Simply brush the pita bread with olive oil, followed by your favorite seasonings such as garlic powder, red pepper flake, salt, and a touch of parmesan cheese. If you prefer, you can make a compound butter with garlic and spread that onto the pita. For those who want no shortage of garlic flavor, double up on flavor by adding both garlic powder and fresh garlic to the pita toast. You can also add more herbs, such as rosemary or oregano, if you like. Save fresh parsley back to sprinkle over the garlic pita toast after it has baked for a fresh flavor that cuts through the cheese. Once the bread is prepared, it's simply a matter of toasting it up in the oven.