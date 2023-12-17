The Secret To Unbeatable Garlic Bread Is Doubling Up On The Flavor

Begin by peeling and finely mincing fresh garlic cloves. For convenience, you can use a microplane grater to achieve a fine garlic paste. In a small saucepan, gently sauté the minced fresh garlic in a bit of butter or olive oil over low heat. This process mellows the sharpness of raw garlic and infuses the fat with its flavor. Sauté until the garlic is fragrant and just starting to turn golden, then remove it from the heat. Combine the sautéed fresh garlic with softened butter. This creates a creamy garlic spread that will evenly coat your bread.

Next, sprinkle garlic powder generously over the butter-garlic mixture. This adds an extra layer of garlic flavor and ensures that the garlic is evenly distributed. For an extra layer of flavor, consider adding chopped fresh herbs like parsley or basil to the garlic butter mixture. Spread the garlic butter mixture generously on each piece. Place your garlic-buttered bread under the broiler or in the oven until it's golden brown and slightly crispy on the edges. Of course, don't hesitate to serve it piping hot from the oven.

With these tips and a dash of culinary creativity, you'll soon be savoring the most delectable, garlicky slices of bread you've ever had. Prepare to fall in love with garlic bread all over again.