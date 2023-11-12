13 Ways To Upgrade Your Breakfast Sandwich

A breakfast sandwich is essentially a sandwich that is eaten for breakfast, but more than that, it's typically a sandwich filled with the kinds of eggs, meat, cheese, condiments, and veggies usually associated with the morning meal. This can be as simple as plain eggs between two pieces of toast or as decadent and drool-worthy as you can dream up. It's said that the idea of a breakfast sandwich started in London in the 1800s when fried eggs, meat, and cheese sandwiched in a roll called a bap were sold to workers to fuel them for a day in the factory. The tradition arrived in the US during the Industrial Revolution, and the popularity of this kind of breakfast really took off when Herb Peterson invented the EggMcMuffin for McDonald's in 1972.

They're now easy to find not only in fast food restaurants but also in delis, diners, restaurants, supermarkets, and convenience stores, and many people make them at home. If you've only gone the fast food route before or you want to improve your homemade sandwich, you may be wondering where to start. As a recipe developer, I've tried to perfect a few different types of breakfast sandwiches myself and have also relied heavily on research from other food authorities to bring you more recommendations. Making an irresistible sandwich with harmonious flavors and interesting textures isn't out of reach. Try these tips to upgrade your breakfast and make something worth getting out of bed for.