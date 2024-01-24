Everything You Need To Know About Starbucks Egg Bites

Starbucks' egg bites present a perfect solution for those seeking a quick yet satisfying breakfast. Conveniently served in a pack of two, they come with a small plastic fork, making them ideal for on-the-go meals. This offering caters particularly well to those looking to avoid bread-heavy options, offering a protein-rich, lower-carb alternative.

Unlike many of Starbucks' food items, the egg bites are prepared using a unique cooking method: sous vide. Most other items available in the pastry case are baked, like muffins or even breakfast sandwiches. Many of the breakfast items that Starbucks offers — such as the spinach, feta, and egg white wrap — can be a little cumbersome to eat on the run. In contrast, the egg bites are a little easier to consume; rather than managing something like a wrap that can get leaky as you eat it, the bites have a firm texture that results in very little mess. Plus, several of the options are vegetable-forward, providing an easy option for plant-based eaters looking for a quick morning bite.

Starbucks' influence in popularizing sous vide egg bites extends beyond its cafes. In fact, the trend has caught on in grocery stores as well, with well-known egg brands like Nellie's, Eggland's Best, and even Trader Joe's releasing egg bites to compete against Starbucks' offerings. Having these options in grocery stores allows anyone to enjoy a similar experience at home, reflecting the widespread appeal of the trend.