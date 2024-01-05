Review: Starbucks Savory Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes Is A Must-Try Vegetarian Option That Might Not Last

It's no secret that Starbucks offers some pretty incredible rotating menus throughout the year. In 2024, to usher in the new year, Starbucks has introduced returning favorites, a new shaken espresso, and some promising food items as part of its latest winter menu. Starbucks invited us to sample these offerings, and I think it's safe to say they will be added to our regular rotation for as long as they're available. One of the new food items we tried was the Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes.

These little square egg bakes are a noteworthy addition to the Starbucks winter lineup, especially since they represent a vegetarian option. They offer a rich and savory flavor profile with some good ingredients. Given their limited seasonal availability, we think these bakes are worth a try before they leave the menu later in the season, especially if you enjoy the egg bites currently on the menu.