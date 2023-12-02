13 Discontinued Foods At Starbucks That Are Sorely Missed

Since its founding in 1971, Starbucks has offered, and subsequently discontinued, a long list of food items including breakfast foods, sandwiches, pastries, and snacks. Though some got pulled from shelves due to low sales or quality control problems, a lot of trendy items also got yanked from stores over the years. In fact, everywhere you search for Starbucks menu items online, you're likely to come across posts from hundreds of customers who miss the Starbucks menu of yore.

Some item discontinuations came about because of changing partnerships between Starbucks and partner companies, like La Boulange Bakery. Others simply reflected an attempt of the massive international coffee chain to keep service efficient by removing items that took longer to prepare from the menu. Sometimes, the corporation just wanted to change the menu to keep things fresh, even if it disappointed a fair amount of customers by doing so. The good news is that Starbucks is constantly introducing (and sometimes, reintroducing) food items, either by adding them to its permanent menu or its seasonal snacks, so loyal customers are sure to find something new they will love, even if their favorite former food is no longer available. However, for those still missing beloved coffee chain snacks, below are some Starbucks foods customers would most like to see make a comeback.