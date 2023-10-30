Cinnamon Orange Coffee Cake Recipe

In case you aren't from the USA, like British-born Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, it might clear up some confusion to know that, in the USA, coffee cake doesn't just refer to coffee-flavored cakes. Coffee cake is actually a specific kind of single-layered cake, usually flavored with fruits or spices, and often finished off with some kind of crumb topping or glaze. Essentially, they are cakes that pair wonderfully with a nice cup of coffee, or, if you are British, perhaps a nice cup of tea instead.

This cinnamon orange coffee cake recipe uses a slightly different method to infuse the sponge with orange, by microwaving whole oranges and then finely chopping them. This gives the cake a really delicious hit of orange that pairs beautifully with the cinnamon layer running through the cake and the cinnamon streusel layer on top. Sweet, but not too sweet, this coffee cake recipe will be sure to go down a treat alongside your hot drink of choice. Read on to find out how to make this cinnamon orange coffee cake.