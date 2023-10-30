Cinnamon Orange Coffee Cake Recipe
In case you aren't from the USA, like British-born Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, it might clear up some confusion to know that, in the USA, coffee cake doesn't just refer to coffee-flavored cakes. Coffee cake is actually a specific kind of single-layered cake, usually flavored with fruits or spices, and often finished off with some kind of crumb topping or glaze. Essentially, they are cakes that pair wonderfully with a nice cup of coffee, or, if you are British, perhaps a nice cup of tea instead.
This cinnamon orange coffee cake recipe uses a slightly different method to infuse the sponge with orange, by microwaving whole oranges and then finely chopping them. This gives the cake a really delicious hit of orange that pairs beautifully with the cinnamon layer running through the cake and the cinnamon streusel layer on top. Sweet, but not too sweet, this coffee cake recipe will be sure to go down a treat alongside your hot drink of choice. Read on to find out how to make this cinnamon orange coffee cake.
Gather the ingredients for this cinnamon orange coffee cake recipe
To begin this cinnamon orange coffee cake recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want oranges, brown sugar, ground cinnamon, flour, salt, butter, white sugar, eggs, ground almonds, and baking powder.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F and prepare a square 9x9 inch baking dish by lining it with baking paper.
Step 2: Pierce the oranges
Pierce the oranges with a sharp knife several times and then place into a microwave-safe bowl.
Step 3: Microwave the oranges
Cover with plastic wrap and then microwave on full power for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the oranges are very soft and cooked through. Place to one side to cool completely.
Step 4: Chop the oranges
Once cool, place the oranges in a food processor and pulse to finely chop them. Don't let them become completely puréed.
Step 5: Mix the cinnamon layer
To make the cinnamon layer, in a medium-sized bowl combine ½ cup brown sugar, 2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon, and 1 tablespoon plain flour. Set aside.
Step 6: Melt the butter
To make the streusel topping, first melt the butter in the microwave.
Step 7: Make the streusel topping
Mix together ¾ cup plain flour, ⅓ cup brown sugar, 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon, ¼ teaspoon salt, and the melted butter to form a clumpy sand-like mixture. Set aside.
Step 8: Beat the eggs and sugar
In a large bowl or stand mixer, beat together the granulated sugar and the eggs for 4 to 5 minutes until thick and frothy.
Step 9: Combine the dry ingredients
In a separate bowl, mix together the ground almonds, ⅓ cup flour, the baking powder, and ¼ teaspoon salt.
Step 10: Fold in the orange
Gently fold the finely chopped orange into the frothy egg and sugar mixture.
Step 11: Fold in the dry ingredients
Fold the almond mixture into the eggs and sugar until just combined, try not to over-mix.
Step 12: Layer the batter and cinnamon mixture
To finish the cake batter, transfer half of the cake batter into the prepared cake tin, and then coat this with the prepared cinnamon layer.
Step 13: Add the remaining cake batter
Top the cinnamon layer with the remaining cake batter and smooth the top.
Step 14: Top with the streusel
Sprinkle the prepared streusel topping over the batter to coat it.
Step 15: Bake the cake
Transfer the cake tin to the oven to bake for 50 minutes, until it is risen and has cooked though.
Step 16: Cool and serve
Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before slicing and serving.
How do I serve this cinnamon orange coffee cake?
This cinnamon orange coffee cake is deliciously moist and richly flavored with fresh, zesty orange and spicy, warming cinnamon. It's perfect by itself as a post-lunch snack or as a sweet treat for your lunchbox, but it also makes the ideal accompaniment to a hot cup of coffee. After all, that's what coffee cakes were originally created for! If you aren't much of a coffee drinker, you could just as easily serve this coffee cake alongside a nice pot of tea; English breakfast tea or rooibos would be our suggestions.
If you want to add an extra flavor dimension to this coffee cake, you could always whip up a simple vanilla glaze and drizzle this over the top of the cinnamon streusel layer. Simply mix together confectioners sugar, vanilla extract, and water, and then use a spoon to dribble the mixture on, leave it to set, and then serve.
How can I store this cinnamon orange coffee cake?
We all know that cake is at it's absolute best when it is freshly baked and still has a touch of residual warmth from cooking; there really is nothing like it. However, it isn't always possible to freshly bake cakes directly before you wish to serve and enjoy them, so it's important to think of storage solutions.
To keep this cinnamon orange coffee cake at its best will mean making sure it doesn't dry out; you will want to help it to retain moisture for as long as you can. The best way to do this is to use an airtight cake container which is purpose-made to keep your cakes as fresh as possible for as long as possible. If you don't have one of these, keeping your coffee cake on a plate and well-wrapped is the next best option; just remember when you help yourself to a slice to cover the cake back up! This cake will keep well for 3 days at room temperature, in an airtight container.
- 2 medium oranges
- ½ + ⅓ cup brown sugar, divided
- 1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided
- ¾ cup + ⅓ cup + 1 tablespoon plain flour, divided
- ½ teaspoon salt, divided
- ⅓ cup butter
- 1 cup granulated white sugar
- 3 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 ¾ cups ground almonds
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- Preheat the oven to 350 F and prepare a square 9x9 inch baking dish by lining it with baking paper.
- Pierce the oranges with a sharp knife several times and then place into a microwave-safe bowl.
- Cover with plastic wrap and then microwave on full power for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the oranges are very soft and cooked through. Place to one side to cool completely.
- Once cool, place the oranges in a food processor and pulse to finely chop them. Don't let them become completely puréed.
- To make the cinnamon layer, in a medium-sized bowl combine ½ cup brown sugar, 2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon, and 1 tablespoon plain flour. Set aside.
- To make the streusel topping, first melt the butter in the microwave.
- Mix together ¾ cup plain flour, ⅓ cup brown sugar, 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon, ¼ teaspoon salt, and the melted butter to form a clumpy sand-like mixture. Set aside.
- In a large bowl or stand mixer, beat together the granulated sugar and the eggs for 4 to 5 minutes until thick and frothy.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the ground almonds, ⅓ cup flour, the baking powder, and ¼ teaspoon salt.
- Gently fold the finely chopped orange into the frothy egg and sugar mixture.
- Fold the almond mixture into the eggs and sugar until just combined, try not to over-mix.
- To finish the cake batter, transfer half of the cake batter into the prepared cake tin, and then coat this with the prepared cinnamon layer.
- Top the cinnamon layer with the remaining cake batter and smooth the top.
- Sprinkle the prepared streusel topping over the batter to coat it.
- Transfer the cake tin to the oven to bake for 50 minutes, until it is risen and has cooked though.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before slicing and serving.
|Calories per Serving
|495
|Total Fat
|17.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|80.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|80.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.2 g
|Total Sugars
|62.3 g
|Sodium
|205.6 mg
|Protein
|8.1 g