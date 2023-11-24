Consider Baking All Your Favorite Thanksgiving Leftovers Into One Delicious Loaf

Have too many Thanksgiving leftovers and don't want to spend all that time individually reheating them in the microwave? Here's an ingenious and fun food hack: Bake everything into one delicious savory loaf. The French dish gateaux sale, aka savory cake, inspired this food hack from Tasting Table's recipe developer, Tess Le Moing, who has whipped up a Thanksgiving-in-a-loaf bread recipe.

The idea is to fill a loaf or cake pan with batter and pieces of all your favorite Thanksgiving dishes to bake together. As such, this recipe can be made up of leftovers such as roasted sweet potatoes, green beans from casseroles, cranberries, turkey, ham, and cheese. Then flour, eggs, and broth are mixed into a cake-like batter to bind it all together. Including mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes in the mix will ensure the loaf is soft and moist, while the ham, cranberries, and beans add beautiful colors and textures. The result is a primarily savory loaf with a subtle sweetness. While each bite may seem like a mish-mash of flavors, we urge you to try it before you knock it. You just might find a delightful new way to enjoy your Thanksgiving leftovers.

According to Le Moing, this savory loaf is best when made a day ahead, as it "tastes better the longer it sits." She recommends storing it covered at room temperature and reheating slices in the oven or on a skillet with butter for a toasty, flavorful experience.