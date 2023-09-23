Chicken And Pear Panini Recipe

Chicken and pears might not be your first idea of a good meal, but we promise it'll be your new go-to. Pressed between slices of crusty bread, lemony thyme chicken and caramelized pears melt together into a salty-sweet panini. Topped with white cheddar and fig jam, the towering melt has no shortage of flavor. Best part? It's easy to prepare, making weeknights a breeze.

You can also use this recipe developed by Michelle McGlinn as a lunch option by preparing the roasted chicken and pears ahead of time. That way, when lunchtime rolls around you can simply layer the chicken, pears, fig jam, and cheese and have a sandwich in minutes. Pair it with a homemade soup, and your kitchen will really start to feel like your favorite café. This fall-forward sandwich is the perfect way to welcome those first crisp, colder days of autumn (and if it's not cold yet, it pairs well with salad, too).