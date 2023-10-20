Your Sous Vide Machine Is The Secret To Soft, Delectable Egg Dishes

Egg proteins can be tricky to cook. Consider an overcooked hard-boiled egg — the white becomes rubbery, the yolk turns green, and the whole mess smells like sulfur — definitely not appealing! Trying to cook a poached egg to just the right texture is even more of a challenge without lots of experience. Using the low, precise heat of a sous vide machine is a great way to get exactly the right poached egg consistency with soft whites and a warm, liquid yolk. The same applies if you are craving a soft-boiled egg with a perfectly set egg white and thick, saucy yolk. As a bonus, the machine can keep the eggs warm while you serve your own brunch rush at home.

The machine heats water in a container to a precise temperature, pumping it gently to keep the heat even all around. Most foods are sealed in bags before being dunked in the water for a long, slow bath that yields perfectly cooked food. Eggs, however, come in their own hard shell container, perfect for water-bath cooking. The nearly effortless process simply involves placing the eggs in the water of the sous vide machine for a while with no stress about overcooking.