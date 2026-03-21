12 Target Good & Gather Jarred Salsas, Ranked

Although many shoppers head to Target to buy name-brand grocery goods, there are plenty of Target-brand options worth checking out, too. You'll see a few Target brands and food types in the grocery section, with Favorite Day and Good & Gather being two of the most ubiquitous names to crop up. Ranging from Favorite Day baked goods to Good & Gather coffee pods, there's quite a selection of items to be found in Target with absolutely no name brand attached.

One such abundantly available food item happens to be jarred salsa, specifically those that boast the Good & Gather namesake. With so many Good & Gather salsa options readily available on Target's shelf, naturally, I had to put them all to the taste test. This isn't my first salsa rodeo, either — I've ranked Trader Joe's jarred salsas in the past, so I know what to look out for in a good tomato-based dip.

To be more specific about what I look for, the first factor is simple: Does the salsa taste good? All of the Good & Gather salsas on this list were at least fine, and none of them downright bad, so then it became more of a test to see which salsas had more complexity, which boasted a tastier heat or spice level, and which ones had a certain something — be it a touch of sweetness or an unexpected addition — that took them from your average dip to a truly special salsa.