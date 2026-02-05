9 Target Good & Gather Coffee Pods, Ranked

Any Keurig or single-serve coffee machine user knows that simply owning such an appliance is only half the battle. These types of coffee dispensers operate using coffee pods, meaning that unless you want to go without your morning cup of joe, you need to keep those pods stocked up, ready to go at a moment's notice. And, naturally, coffee brands have caught on to the single-serve trend, so there's no shortage of options out there, including Walmart Great Value coffee pods and even Dunkin' K-Cup coffee pods.

If you're a Target frequent flyer, then Good & Gather may be the brand you're most familiar with. And, true to form, Target is certainly on the K-Cup train with its plentiful selection of Good & Gather coffee pods. There are quite a few flavors of Good & Gather coffee pods, and I've ranked nine of them to figure out which one is worthy of being your go-to morning pick-me-up.

As someone who primarily drinks black coffee, I knew I was up for the challenge. To test these Good & Gather coffee pods, I brewed individual cups of each one (in my Keurig) and sampled them over the course of a few days. The flavors ranged, with some being more straightforward roasts, like the house blend or breakfast blend, and others boasting additions like coconut, chocolate, or cinnamon. Based on smoothness, balance, and any added flavors, I ranked each Target-brand coffee pod, landing on a few options that I'd definitely keep stocked in my pantry (and a few that I wouldn't).