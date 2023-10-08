12 Delicious Ways To Add Chocolate To Your Coffee

If you're an avid scroller on coffee-tok or any coffee-centric social media feed, you've probably come across a tasty, sweet trend: pouring hot espresso or rich coffee over a chocolate bar. It's not just any chocolate; we're talking about those perfect-sized morsels that either snugly fit into an espresso cup or just rest on top of the glass, just waiting for that steamy pour.

As the hot coffee hits that chocolate, both ingredients come together. The heat causes the chocolate to melt and blend with the coffee, creating a chocolatey drink. This delightful merging of rich chocolate and robust coffee is as delicious as it is pretty.

What's more, the possibilities are limited only by your chocolate availability and sense of chocolate adventure. You can let your imagination and palate be the guide. With options ranging from the classic richness of plain dark chocolate to the delights of caramel-filled squares, there's a flavor to satisfy every whim. Take, for example, Ghirardelli squares. These beloved chocolates don't stop at the timeless combination of chocolate and caramel; they tempt us with seasonal delights like caramel apple.