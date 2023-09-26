The Clever Hack To Grate Chocolate Without Creating A Mess

When it comes to baking with chocolate, a box grater is truly a baker's best friend. Whether you're shaving a sweet garnish over hot chocolates and lattes, grinding up a good bark for your black forest cake, or just grating chocolate to melt and temper, a grater is all you need to get it done. The problem is, it's not always the easiest or most straightforward task. If you're trying to grate an entire block of chocolate, it might take you more than a minute — and at room temperature, chances are it's going to go soft and hard to work with before you're halfway done. The next time you plan on putting yourself through the messy process of it all, place the chocolate and your grater in the freezer for at least 10 minutes first to skip the headache.

It works just like the reverse of dipping your ice cream scoop in hot water. While the pre-freeze won't make your chocolate immune to softening up and getting difficult, it'll buy you time to get the job done before it starts turning into a mess. Better yet, it'll also help the grated chocolate from starting to melt into one big pile: While that's not as much of an issue if you're planning on melting the chocolate anyway, it's one less problem if you need perfect flakes.