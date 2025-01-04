Starbucks' Caramel Macchiato Vs Espresso Macchiato: Is There A Difference?
As a macchiato devotee for many years, I have a few ideas on what a true version of the drink should be. It's one of those espresso drinks that's often misunderstood, even amongst Starbucks baristas. Depending on location, there's about a 50/50 chance of having to very politely request a re-do. The first thing to realize is that an authentic Italian macchiato consists of merely 2 espresso shots "marked" with a dash of frothy milk — thus the name "macchiato," which means "marked" or "stained" in Italian. There's no caramel in the equation, anywhere or in any form.
But Starbucks has its own interpretations of the drink: the Espresso Macchiato, and its more popular alter ego, the Caramel Macchiato. The two drinks perch prettily together on Starbucks menu boards, but make no mistake: There is definitely a difference between an Espresso Macchiato and a Caramel Macchiato, and it's significant. In a nutshell, the Starbucks Espresso Macchiato is similar to the Italian version, but tends to be milkier than European versions, made with 2 shots of espresso and froth, plus additional steamed milk.
A Caramel Macchiato also comes with 2 espresso shots dropped on top, but quickly morphs into something bearing little resemblance to an Espresso Macchiato. It's defined by super-sweet vanilla-flavored syrup, a significant amount of steamed milk, and a signature cross-hatched drizzle of caramel sauce. The end result leans more toward a sweet latte-style drink. A popular version in warmer climates or summer months is the company's Iced Caramel Macchiato, which sits high on Tasting Table's ranking of the absolute best Starbucks caramel drinks.
How to order a macchiato at Starbucks
From my experience in Starbucks stores around the world, the states, and the neighborhoods of Seattle, in-store barista interpretations of Espresso Macchiatos vary widely. More often than not, they arrive as what's basically a latte, where the espresso is highly diluted by at least an equal portion or more of steamed and frothed milk. If receiving a genuine macchiato really matters to you, it helps to give some direction upfront.
For a true Espresso Macchiato as defined by Starbucks, order it by specifying 2 shots of espresso in an 8-ounce cup, with a very small amount of steamed milk, and one scoop of froth. When picking up the finished drink, it should be characteristically light, rather than excessively milk-heavy. When ordering at a drive-thru, take a sip while still at the window: If it's overly milky, or even worse, sweet with mistakenly added caramel, you'll be able to get it redone right away.
Likewise, a Caramel Macchiato should theoretically have a defining espresso taste, though it's tempered by the hot milk and foam. It will also be sweet from the vanilla-flavored syrup and caramel drizzle. Be aware that if you order a large size, such as a grande or venti, there will likely be so much hot milk, froth, and flavoring that the espresso taste will be greatly diminished. You could avoid that by choosing a smaller cup size or adding an extra shot of espresso. On the other hand, if an even richer drink is preferred, consider giving your Starbucks Caramel Macchiato a sweet cream upgrade.