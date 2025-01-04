Starbucks' Caramel Macchiato Vs Espresso Macchiato: Is There A Difference?

As a macchiato devotee for many years, I have a few ideas on what a true version of the drink should be. It's one of those espresso drinks that's often misunderstood, even amongst Starbucks baristas. Depending on location, there's about a 50/50 chance of having to very politely request a re-do. The first thing to realize is that an authentic Italian macchiato consists of merely 2 espresso shots "marked" with a dash of frothy milk — thus the name "macchiato," which means "marked" or "stained" in Italian. There's no caramel in the equation, anywhere or in any form.

But Starbucks has its own interpretations of the drink: the Espresso Macchiato, and its more popular alter ego, the Caramel Macchiato. The two drinks perch prettily together on Starbucks menu boards, but make no mistake: There is definitely a difference between an Espresso Macchiato and a Caramel Macchiato, and it's significant. In a nutshell, the Starbucks Espresso Macchiato is similar to the Italian version, but tends to be milkier than European versions, made with 2 shots of espresso and froth, plus additional steamed milk.

A Caramel Macchiato also comes with 2 espresso shots dropped on top, but quickly morphs into something bearing little resemblance to an Espresso Macchiato. It's defined by super-sweet vanilla-flavored syrup, a significant amount of steamed milk, and a signature cross-hatched drizzle of caramel sauce. The end result leans more toward a sweet latte-style drink. A popular version in warmer climates or summer months is the company's Iced Caramel Macchiato, which sits high on Tasting Table's ranking of the absolute best Starbucks caramel drinks.

