For A Richer Starbucks Caramel Macchiato, Give It A Sweet Cream Upgrade

The caramel macchiato, known for its perfect balance of rich espresso, velvety milk, and luscious caramel drizzle, is a beloved classic at Starbucks. But what if we told you there's a way to make this already delightful drink an even creamier dream? All it takes is a dollop of cold foam added on top.

In a TikTok from @itsjoboi, an iced caramel macchiato revisits the 2019 drink, the Cloud Macchiato. But what exactly is sweet cream cold foam, and why does it make this bev' even better? If you're not familiar enough with sweet cream cold foam to understand how it differentiates from whipped cream foam, all you need to know is that it is exactly what it sounds like. This additional topping is a creamy, frothy concoction made from a blend of cold milk and sweet cream, whipped to perfection until light and airy. Unlike traditional whipped cream, which is typically sweetened with sugar, sweet cream cold foam has a subtle sweetness that enhances the flavors of the drink without overpowering it.

When added to a caramel macchiato, sweet cream cold foam not only increases the foam-to-coffee ratio but adds a luxurious extra-something to the drink.