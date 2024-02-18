For A Richer Starbucks Caramel Macchiato, Give It A Sweet Cream Upgrade
The caramel macchiato, known for its perfect balance of rich espresso, velvety milk, and luscious caramel drizzle, is a beloved classic at Starbucks. But what if we told you there's a way to make this already delightful drink an even creamier dream? All it takes is a dollop of cold foam added on top.
In a TikTok from @itsjoboi, an iced caramel macchiato revisits the 2019 drink, the Cloud Macchiato. But what exactly is sweet cream cold foam, and why does it make this bev' even better? If you're not familiar enough with sweet cream cold foam to understand how it differentiates from whipped cream foam, all you need to know is that it is exactly what it sounds like. This additional topping is a creamy, frothy concoction made from a blend of cold milk and sweet cream, whipped to perfection until light and airy. Unlike traditional whipped cream, which is typically sweetened with sugar, sweet cream cold foam has a subtle sweetness that enhances the flavors of the drink without overpowering it.
When added to a caramel macchiato, sweet cream cold foam not only increases the foam-to-coffee ratio but adds a luxurious extra-something to the drink.
Sweet cream cold foam increases and balances the sweetness
But it's not just about the texture — sweet cream cold foam also plays a crucial role in balancing the sweetness of the caramel macchiato. Adding a touch of sweetness to the foam helps enhance the caramel flavor without making the drink overly saccharine. It's the perfect marriage of rich espresso, creamy milk, and luscious caramel, all wrapped up in each sip thanks to the extra frothy cloud on top.
When ordering your caramel macchiato with sweet cream cold foam, be sure to specify your desired foam-to-coffee ratio. Typically, a hot macchiato is made with equal parts espresso and steamed milk, topped with a small dollop of hot foam. However, by adding sweet cream cold foam, you can increase the foaminess to your liking. For a lot of topping, ask for double sweet cream cold foam.
The next time you find yourself craving a caramel macchiato at Starbucks, don't hesitate to upgrade it with sweet cream cold foam. With its silky texture, subtle sweetness, and indulgent flavor, it's sure to become your new favorite way to enjoy this classic beverage.