The Difference Between Cold And Hot Foams In Your Coffee

Hot foam is easiest to make with the steamer wand of an espresso machine or a special frothing pitcher. The steam in the wand warms the milk and the pressure of the air forced through it creates the bubbles. Frothing pitchers contain a whisk and heating element; they are not quite as powerful as a steam wand, but they are less expensive and take up less space than an espresso machine. Careful attention to frothing milk results in several textures of hot foam in the pitcher, from a light cloud that will stand up on a cappuccino to the thick, creamy microfoam that will float on hot coffee to create a beautiful latte art surface.

Whole dairy milk creates the most luxurious foam because it's just the right combination of fat, milk sugar, and protein. Steaming milk with less fat content results in bigger bubbles that last longer without deflating and float effortlessly on the top of your coffee. Non-dairy milks like oat and soy make better foam than lower-fat almond milk does, but you may want to reach for the barista blend versions of plant-based milks. They've been formulated to make a more satisfying foamy result. Coffee bars usually don't flavor milk before they create foam because flavored syrup can gum up the steam wand, so the warm foam is jazzed up with a sprinkle of spice on top if you want extra flavor.