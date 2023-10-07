Whipped Cream Vs. Cold Foam: What's The Difference?

Smooth, pillowy, and delicious, both whipped cream and cold foam make up two of the most perfect garnishes any hot or cold drink can get. From extravagantly decorated Frappuccinos to expertly balanced iced cappuccinos, these two are both must-have inclusions that work well on any café order. But with both of them being made from whipped-up dairy, you might be wondering: What's the real difference between whipped cream and cold foam?

While they might seem similar, both types of frothed dairy have incredibly different properties down to the molecular composition before and after being aerated. In general, whipped cream takes much more effort to create but is overall more stable and long-lasting, while cold foam can easily be made at home using nonfat milk and minimal implements but must be consumed within a few hours. Whipped cream also has a much longer history as an all-purpose topping on all kinds of drinks and desserts; meanwhile, cold foam isn't even old enough to get a driver's license, having been first introduced to the world in 2014.