The Reason Coffee And Chocolate Make A Heavenly Match, According To A Master Chocolatier

Coffee and chocolate make a heavenly match — you don't have to taste it to believe it, although you should. A tablespoon of coffee or ground espresso in your chocolatey baked goods will make them taste noticeably richer, while a touch of chocolate flavor in your coffee drinks will cut through the bitterness of the beans, allowing other, more nuanced flavors to shine through. The two bring out the best of each other, but why? If anybody knows, it's Nicole Patel, the Owner and Chocolatier of Delysia Chocolatier in Austin, Texas.

"Chocolate and coffee thrive in similar regions, forming what is known as the 'bean belt' — an area around the equator with ideal humid conditions and required rainfall for cultivating both plants," she explains to Tasting Table. "The processing of the beans, growing conditions, and the terroir of the land can all be tasted in both coffee and cacao beans."

While this means the two crops face similar challenges relating to sustainability — often dawning the same sustainable labels on their packaging — it also means they're influenced by the same terroir. In so, coffee and chocolate are almost predestined to complement one another. That destiny, however, isn't solely written in the soil where they grow — it's also curated through the similarities in harvesting and production processing the two crops share, particularly in the initial stages of cultivation.