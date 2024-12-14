14 Best Single Cup Coffee Makers That Aren't Keurig

The Illy Y3.3 Espresso Machine is another sleek coffee maker and one that comes in a range of different colors. Its minimalistic design will appeal to anyone who loves both style and quality. It's perfect for small kitchens, office spaces, or anyone looking to maximize counter space. It may have espresso in the name, but you can enjoy a regular cup here, too. The machine is compatible with its own espresso capsules, but it can also take ground coffee for those who want something different. With the capsules, you'll enjoy the simple process and the rich, aromatic espresso that comes with it.

With the modern trend of increasingly complex coffee machines, the basic interface here will appeal to many. It's user-friendly, and that extends to its cleaning. However, its reliance on Illy's capsules will be a downside to many. Also, while the build quality is good, the plastic casing doesn't quite match its higher price tag. While we may have praised its simplicity, the alternate view is that some users may wish for more functionality for their money. However, if you love the styling of this coffee maker, then its reliability will make it money well spent.