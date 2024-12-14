14 Best Single Cup Coffee Makers That Aren't Keurig
Finding the perfect single-serve coffee maker can be a game-changer in your daily routine. However, not everyone wants a Keurig. While hugely popular, they are often highly priced when compared to their competitors, especially with the ongoing cost of K-Cups. Here, we've scoured the market to find a wide range of options. Some of these beat Keurig comfortably on price, whereas others offer a strong challenge with quality and durability.
We've found 14 that passed our test by scoring high in both critical and user reviews. We analyzed feedback and reviews to ensure each machine gives excellent value for money while still giving you a diverse selection to choose from. No matter your budget or coffee style, they'll be something for you here. Whether you're a casual coffee drinker or an aficionado, there is no doubt that a single-serve coffee maker can give you a flavorful and satisfying coffee. When it comes to these coffee makers, let's see why Keurig isn't always king.
Cuisinart Single-Serve Coffee Maker
There are a few decisions you need to make with a single-serve coffee maker. One is whether or not you want to brew with freshly ground coffee. Another is whether or not you want a machine with a built-in grinder. The Cuisinart Single-Serve Coffee Maker is one such coffee maker for those looking for the most flavorful and aromatic coffee possible. It's a well-built machine that will pique the interest of any aficionado who doesn't always have the time to use a full-scale coffee machine. You can add pre-ground coffee to the filter cup, but it also takes pods, including the K-Cup.
Its versatile design is ideal for not only those who like taking their coffee in different ways, but also for households with multiple users. It offers a fairly sleek and modern design that will fit nicely onto most countertops. Cleaning is fairly simple, but not quite as easy as other machines, and it's more expensive than a few other options here. That said, with its ease of use and versatility, many see it as a price worth paying.
Illy Y3.3 Espresso Machine
The Illy Y3.3 Espresso Machine is another sleek coffee maker and one that comes in a range of different colors. Its minimalistic design will appeal to anyone who loves both style and quality. It's perfect for small kitchens, office spaces, or anyone looking to maximize counter space. It may have espresso in the name, but you can enjoy a regular cup here, too. The machine is compatible with its own espresso capsules, but it can also take ground coffee for those who want something different. With the capsules, you'll enjoy the simple process and the rich, aromatic espresso that comes with it.
With the modern trend of increasingly complex coffee machines, the basic interface here will appeal to many. It's user-friendly, and that extends to its cleaning. However, its reliance on Illy's capsules will be a downside to many. Also, while the build quality is good, the plastic casing doesn't quite match its higher price tag. While we may have praised its simplicity, the alternate view is that some users may wish for more functionality for their money. However, if you love the styling of this coffee maker, then its reliability will make it money well spent.
Mixpresso Personal Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Here, we switch our attention to a coffee maker at the budget end of the spectrum. If it's the price tag of Keurig's that most puts you off, the Mixpresso Personal Single-Serve Coffee Maker is an impressive alternative. As you can imagine, it doesn't have the frills of a fancier machine, but it delivers on taste and convenience. A part of that convenience comes from the fact it's small and lightweight. That makes it great for small spaces but also makes it easy to travel with. Despite its affordability, it offers robust performance and is able to deliver coffee quickly.
It brews directly into the included 14-ounce travel mug, or you can use your own cup. Its one-touch operation couldn't be simpler and the cleanup is hassle-free. As you may have guessed, versatility and functionality are severely limited here, but if all you want is a standard amount of coffee using grounds, you don't need anything else. The build quality might also not be the best on this list, but it's far from fragile. For a no-fuss machine that gets the job done, you can't go wrong with the Mixpresso.
CHULUX Single Serve Coffee Maker
The CHULUX Single-Serve Coffee Maker is slightly more expensive than the Mixpresso but is still in that budget bracket. For that extra cost, you get quite a lot more functionality. Again, this is a one-touch machine that provides you with simplicity and convenience. However, with the adjustable dial on top, you can alter the coffee amount from 5 ounces all the way up to 12 ounces. It's another compact device, making it great for dorm rooms, offices, RVs, or anyone looking for a smaller coffee maker.
Added to its versatility is the ability to take a variety of coffee pods along with coffee grounds. There aren't many negatives here, but the coffee maker isn't as quick to brew as others on the market, which may not appeal to those who are often in a rush. The reservoir also isn't intuitive, as without a gauge, it can be difficult to know exactly how much water is in the coffee maker. Despite these limitations, the CHULUX is a tempting model for any on a budget looking for a little more functionality.
Bella Single-Serve Coffee Maker
We mentioned how the water reservoir was a slight issue with the previous model, but the opposite is true with the Bella Single-Serve Coffee Maker. The water tank is clearly placed on the front and is easy to fill up. It has a stylish design, and while not as small as a few of the coffee makers we've seen, it is still quite compact. Many people will be looking for coffee makers that can use both K-Cups and ground coffee, and this Bella model ticks that box.
That dual functionality allows you to enjoy a wide range of coffee flavors or use your own ground coffee with ease. It can brew up to 14 ounces of coffee at a time and can accommodate most tall travel cups. The Bella coffee maker is fast and easy to use, delivering your coffee in a matter of minutes. It might not have premium features such as a built-in coffee grinder, but this is ideal for those wanting a higher level of functionality with great value for money. A few issues with reliability have been noted, but for most users, its ease of use and quality make it a worthy investment.
AeroPress Original Coffee and Espresso-Style Maker
Here, we look at something a little different with the famous AeroPress Coffee Maker. This was a game-changer for many coffee enthusiasts who were looking for something quick, easy, and portable. Unlike every other single-serve coffee maker on this list, the AeroPress is manually operated and requires no electricity. All you need to do is pour boiled water into the top, and its rapid immersion process will give you instant coffee without much bitterness or acidity. There is only one obvious downside here: It requires you to have access to safe hot water, usually from an electric kettle.
You can use whatever grounds you like to make a variety of coffee types, as you also have full control over the brewing time, grind size, and water temperature. Added to that convenience is that it only needs to be rinsed with water before you can use it again. It requires a little effort, but you'll see the benefits in the taste and clarity of the coffee. The manual operation means that not only can very little go wrong, but it also comes at a great price tag. If access to hot water isn't an issue, it's a solution seriously worth considering.
wirsh Single-Serve Coffee Maker
This wirsh Single-Serve Coffee Maker has a feature we've not yet seen in the form of a programmable timer. For those who want to wake up to the smell of fresh coffee, or have their brew at regular times throughout the day, this is a great feature. Importantly, the timer is easy to set, so it's not something you'll be frustrated with. Added to this modern feature is a sleek and modern design with a mix of black and silver.
It can brew up to 14 ounces with whatever coffee grounds you like for a quick and easy drink. For those in a hurry, not only can they use the timer, but they can also grab the travel mug it comes with and head straight out the door. Build quality isn't the highest, but that's to be expected with a budget model. It may not have a solid feel, but there are very few complaints about durability. Overall, it's an efficient coffee maker that will appeal to those who constantly find themselves in a morning rush.
Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Single-Serve Coffee Maker
We've just looked at a few budget models, but this Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Single-Serve Coffee Maker sits at the moderately priced level. Many people will be reading this hoping for something better than a budget model but not as expensive as a Keurig; this finds that sweet spot. It has a beautiful modern design, coming in either black or red, and both versions have a splash of stainless steel. Versatility is high here with the freedom to choose between pods and ground coffee, with K-Cups accepted.
It will brew up to 10 ounces when a pod is used, with that going up to 14 ounces with grounds. Most travel mugs will fit as well, accommodating almost all cup sizes. The simple operation is aided by an easy-to-fill reservoir with a window. The one-touch brewing system quickly delivers a hot brew, and when you're finished, cleaning is simple with its removable components. It doesn't feature temperature or brew strength control that you get with other models, but it's a dependable choice for those with simple needs.
Black and Decker CM618 Single-Serve Coffee Maker
If you want an affordable coffee maker with the reassurance of a reputable brand, the Black+Decker CM618 Single-Serve Coffee Maker is an excellent model. Coffee makers don't get simpler than this. You get the brew basket for whatever grounds you're using, and a one-touch operation to deliver your coffee. Its beauty is in both its simplicity and portability. It's ideal for those who frequently book stays at hotels but can't trust they'll get convenient and affordable coffee. However, it's also perfectly useful for offices, dorm rooms, or even small kitchens.
A 16-ounce travel mug is included, increasing its appeal to those who are constantly on the go. It also shuts off immediately after brewing, meaning you don't need to worry about any safety concerns. As long as you appreciate what you're getting here, there are no downsides. It does its job, and it does it very well. If all you're looking for is a quick and efficient cup of coffee, this model will be your practical and dependable friend.
Elite Gourmet EHC113M
Is the Black+Decker model the king of the budget single-serve coffee makers? Not quite, as this Elite Gourmet EHC113M brewer surely takes the crown. It comes at a stunning price for those looking for a cheap model that is still of good quality. As you can expect, there are no features beyond the basic requirements. It only accepts ground coffee and has a one-touch operation, allowing you to brew up to 14 ounces of coffee.
As is common with these models, it comes with a travel mug to add to its convenience. For some users, the coffee doesn't quite get as hot as they'd like, but in general, there are few complaints. For a budget model, it has a surprisingly elegant design, even if the build quality isn't superb. Looking at long-term reviews, reliability is rarely an issue, and the coffee maker is easy to clean. While the "Elite Gourmet" brand name may be somewhat of a misnomer, this is a budget model you can rely on.
Ninja Pod & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Looking for a bit more versatility from your single-serve coffee maker? If so, Ninja is here to the rescue with the Ninja Pod & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker. This is a premium and versatile model that comes with an impressive price tag. Here, you get the high-quality brews you want but in an easy-to-use coffee maker. As with most coffee makers above the budget price tag, it's able to brew both pods and coffee grounds to give you the best of both worlds. It also gives you a variety of brewing options, whether you just want a classic coffee or more of a specialty brew.
That versatility is aided by a foldaway built-in milk frother for those who prefer their hot drinks to be milky and smooth. Given that it also accommodates multiple brew sizes, it gives you all the functionality you could be looking for. All that comes with a compact footprint that will easily fit into any kitchen. It's hard to pick out any flaws here as it's easy to use and delivers consistently brilliant flavor. If the price point of Keurig isn't an issue for you, this is an excellent competitor to its range based on pure quality.
Mr. Coffee Single-Serve Machine
Even though it's a bit pricier than some of the others here, the Mr. Coffee Single-Serve Machine still sits in the budget bracket. What sets this machine apart is its ability to brew both cold and hot beverages. It's a compact machine capable of making incredible drinks, whether you're busy on your way to work or enjoying a hot afternoon at home. A pod-free coffee maker, it gives you a measuring scoop to ensure you get the right ratio every time.
You can use whichever blends you like, and it even comes with a recipe book. It doesn't come with the advanced features of other models, but this will appeal most to those who love the occasional iced coffee. An often overlooked part of coffee makers is how easy they are to clean, and it's another area in which this Mr. Coffee model excels. As long as you're not bothered by the limited functionality, this is another fantastic choice.
Lavazza Expert
Don't care about cost and just want the best of the best? If so, it's hard to look past the Lavazza Expert. This is the premium option and will appeal to coffee lovers who care deeply about taste but are also looking for convenience. The sleek and modern machine is ideal for those with varied tastes. It requires Lavazza's own coffee capsules, but with that comes with the reliable quality you get from one of the most popular coffee brands.
There is, of course, the recurring cost, but that is contrasted with the benefit of not needing to worry about grinding coffee or inconsistent coffee. The variety of drinks on offer is controlled by its sleek interface, with easy-to-use controls that can be learned quickly. It's a coffee maker that doesn't have to hide on your countertop but, instead, sits proudly upon it. Any guests you have will be hoping that you offer them a cup. If you do, they'll get to experience why this is such a highly rated coffee maker. The only downside here is the price, but if it's within your budget, you'll have no regrets.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus
Anyone with knowledge of coffee makers was probably waiting for this entry. The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is probably the greatest contender to anything Keurig offers. Nespresso has a few great single-serve coffee makers, but we thought the Vertuo Plus deserved the limelight. This top-tier coffee machine perfectly blends convenience, versatility, and quality. Manufactured by DeLonghi, it will brew any type of coffee you want with ease. The coffee maker is compatible with Nespresso's expensive range of capsules, and you'll enjoy experimenting with them to find your favorite.
This versatility also includes a range of coffee sizes, making it suitable for all different tastes and preferences. Usability is extremely high, with the brewing parameters pre-determined based on the capsule inserted. All cups are brewed to perfection and the large tank means you don't need to refill it every time. Perhaps the only downside here is for those who like to also use their own coffee grounds from time to time. For those happy with just using pods, this is the machine for you if you want perfect coffee with minimal effort.
Methodology
Here at Tasting Table, we care deeply about giving our readers high-quality and reliable information. While we weren't able to test each of these single-serve coffee makers ourselves, we went above and beyond to scour several sources to ensure all the information provided was accurate and backed by honest reviews. If a claim was made, we'd double-check this against other sources to ensure it was accurate. The result is an article you can rely on when buying your next single-serve coffee maker.