11 Simple Ways To Get The Most Out Of Your Electric Kettle

Let's say you've just got home, and your kids need their lunch as soon as possible, so you decide to make them some pasta. The standard method for doing this is to put some water into a pan, bring it to a boil, and then throw in your pasta after adding a little salt. Depending on the water and heat, the initial process of boiling the water can take up to around 10 minutes. It will feel even longer as you keep watching the water, waiting for those first signs of bubbles. An electric kettle makes this much easier. Instead, you can just add the pasta to the pan and flick on your electric kettle.

After a couple of minutes, you'll hear it flick off and you can pour the water straight onto the pasta. Turn on the heat to the pan to keep it at a boil, and you're all set. What's even more convenient is that if you've didn't add enough water to the pan, you can easily top it off with your electric kettle. The example used here was for pasta, but the same applies to anything that needs to be cooked in hot water or where a boiling base is crucial. The added bonus is that you'll be using less energy. Electric kettles use less energy than stovetops, and as you can fill the kettle with exactly how much you need, there'll be no waste of water either.