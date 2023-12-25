8 Best Ways To Clean And Sanitize Your Kitchen Sponge

The sponge you use to wipe up kitchen spills, wash your dishes, and clean your sink just might be the dirtiest thing in your whole house. Washing your hands is standard operating procedure in the kitchen, and sanitizing and frequently replacing your sponge are equally important tasks that should become a regular part of your cleaning routine. A dirty sponge can do much worse than just stink up your kitchen — it can be a breeding ground for bacteria. In fact, a 2017 study published by Nature states that "kitchen environments host more microbes than toilets ... mainly due to the contribution of kitchen sponges, which were proven to represent the biggest reservoirs of active bacteria in the whole house."

Bacteria like salmonella and staphylococcus can live in sponges, and these pathogens can be transferred onto surfaces that your sponge comes in contact with, leaving a trail of microbes that could potentially lead to foodborne illness. But there are ways to minimize the amount of bacteria your sponge collects. You can start by not using your sponge to wipe up messy spills or clean your countertops. Any bacteria in those spills can accumulate in your sponge and then spread to your kitchen surfaces and even your food. Use your kitchen sponge only for washing dishes, and replace it frequently for the safest results. You can also clean your kitchen sponge to minimize bacteria growth and cross-contamination. Here are some ways to do that and help keep your kitchen safe.