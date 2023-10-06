How To Use Lemon To Help Neutralize Foul Fridge Odors

Before embarking on your lemon-aided refresh, it's important to first address the root of the problem. Begin by inspecting the contents of your fridge. Look for any culprits that need to be removed or cleaned up. Once you've tackled the source, it's time to employ your citrus friend to freshen things up.

The most straightforward approach is using fresh lemon slices. Slice a lemon thinly and place the pieces on a plate or in a shallow bowl. Set this in your fridge, preferably in an area where it won't be disturbed. The lemon slices will begin to absorb the surrounding odors while releasing their citrus scent. After a few days, when they have dried out or lost their potency, replace them with fresh ones.

For those who prefer a more hands-on approach, squeeze the juice from a fresh lemon onto a clean towel. Use this soaked cloth to gently wipe down the internal surfaces of the refrigerator. The lemon juice not only helps to neutralize lingering odors and impart a zesty aroma but also provides a natural cleaning effect, cutting through minor residues and stains. So, the next time your refrigerator throws a stinky curveball your way, remember the humble lemon and use it to restore freshness to your kitchen.