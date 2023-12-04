Instead Of Extra Salt, Hit A Savory Dish With Lemon For A Flavor Boost

When seasoning a dish that hasn't quite hit its mark yet flavor-wise, it's instinctive for us to reach for salt. But in case you're out of this kitchen staple or you're watching your sodium intake, slicing up a lemon will do.

Lemon juice — or any kind of citrus, for that matter — is a great alternative to salt whenever you need to boost the taste and aroma of a savory dish. Not only does it add brightness to unseasoned food, but its acidity gets the mouth watering so we're able to detect and savor different flavors better. Acid does this for desserts and baked goods, too. That's why chefs rely on it to balance excess salt or sugar and add freshness to food that's rich and/or fatty. With lemon juice in particular, it's able to do all these without stealing the show. Remember, though, that the addition of lemon juice as seasoning is done at the end of the cooking process. Unless it's part of a recipe's primary ingredients or you're using it as a marinade to soften mushrooms or meat, cooking with lemon juice can inadvertently affect the color and taste of a dish.

Lemon's food-enhancing power isn't limited to its juice. The zest similarly packs flavor but isn't as acidic, hence its popularity as a garnish for both sweet and savory recipes and cocktails. Top your dishes with freshly grated lemon zest for an extra zing of citrus flavor, plus an appetizing visual and aroma.