Soften Mushrooms Faster With A Squeeze Of Lemon Juice

Mushrooms come in countless varieties, which share a rich umami flavor and a chewy texture that's often compared to red meat or chicken. Consequently, it's fitting that you can tenderize mushrooms much as you would a steak. However, instead of beating a mushroom into submission or soaking it in a salt brine, the appropriate method requires a simple squeeze of lemon juice.

Acidic ingredients have long been used as a tenderizer because they facilitate the breakdown of chewy or tough fibers in meat. Lemon juice provides enough acid to soften mushrooms while also infusing their umami richness with a zing of zesty flavor. Since mushrooms aren't nearly as tough or dense as meat, lemon juice will have a nearly instantaneous effect. There's no need to marinate the mushrooms in acid; all you have to do is squeeze lemon juice in with the oil you use to saute them. You'll essentially make a vinaigrette saute sauce with equal parts lemon juice and oil.

Mushrooms are highly absorbent, so they'll soak up the lemon juice and oil, enhancing their flavor as they release their natural liquids and quickly soften. If you don't have lemon juice on hand, any citrus or vinegar will have the same tenderizing effect. That said, the flavor the alternatives impart will differ; orange juice, sherry, and balsamic vinegar will add sweetness along with their characteristic tang.