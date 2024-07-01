The Chilling Tip To Make At-Home Iced Coffee Last

Iced coffee is a given in the summertime — or any time, really. But, when it's warm and sunny out, you have to take extra precautions to ensure the ice doesn't melt too fast. If you don't, all you'll have is a watered down version that doesn't taste nearly as strong as you were hoping. In this case, the chilling tip to make your at-home coffee last is in line with a mixologist's tip for ensuring your boozy slushies don't melt: chill the glass. It's almost too easy.

Simply store your coffee glasses in your fridge, that way they'll be nice and cool — keeping your ice frozen just that much longer. Or, if you forget, pop it in your freezer while you're doing the other steps (although, unless you're giving it a Scandinavian twist, with iced coffee there aren't that many). If you want, you can even go the extra mile and chill your glass straw while you're at it.

Obviously, this isn't the only way to keep your coffee iced and not watered in the summertime. Adding a koozie, for instance, never hurts. Nor would pouring it into your Stanley tumbler, which is supposed to keep your ice frozen for up to 48 hours. The best method, though, takes a bit more prep, but can be used in conjunction with any other of these tips to keep your coffee chilled and tasty for as long as humanly possible.