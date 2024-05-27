The Key To Ensuring Your Boozy Slushies Don't Melt Too Fast, According To A Mixologist

Whether it's a Frosé out of a poolside bar slushy machine or a homemade Crema di Limoncello on the back patio, boozy slushies are hot this summer – and they will continue to be the next, and the next after that. Blame it on the heat if you want, but when the sun comes out and the temperature cranks up, even the most distinguished of drinkers can't resist sucking their icy cocktails up through their straws. Be it a Negroni, Margarita, or a French 75, it's sure to taste better frozen this summer. But that's only if you can drink it before it melts.

Boozy slushies do have one drawback — or maybe two. Aside from the occasional brain freeze, the drink's main caveat works against its very draw: It's the perfect beverage in the summer heat, but it quickly melts in its presence. Some people would tell you just to drink it faster, but those people are obvious amateurs. Day drinking in the heat requires a slow pace. Besides, taking too big of sips will only leave you gripping your temples in pain.

Never fear, however. Cody Goldstein has the answer. Award-winning mixologist, author, and founder of the Brooklyn-based hospitality group Muddling Memories, Goldstein has the key to ensuring that your boozy slushies don't melt too fast. He told Tasting Table that he likes "to keep [the] glasses in the freezer up until time of service. This allows the glass to retain the temperature for a longer period of time."