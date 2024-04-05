12 Tips And Tricks You Need When Using A Milk Frother, According To A Former Barista

Before you start working on the perfect froth, it's important to know the basics of what kind of foam you're trying to create. If you're a fan of lattes, for example, you won't need to worry about making much foam at all — latte milk is steamed, so you'll create very small bubbles (or microfoam) using the frother of your choice. But if you're the kind of person who enjoys cappuccinos that are entirely made of foam, you might be used to ordering your coffee dry.

When you're going for a dry foam, you want almost no milk left in the cup you're steaming. This can be achieved by frothing an entire cup of milk until the milk is virtually gone, or by foaming a large pitcher of milk and skimming the foam off the top with a spoon before adding it to your drink. Meanwhile, wet foam is slightly more common. It's what you'd typically receive by default when ordering a cappuccino — it's primarily foam with enough milk to add a more liquid consistency as you drink. Achieving wet foam is easier and less time-consuming than achieving dry foam, especially depending on the kind of frother you're using.

Whether you're opting for wet or dry foam, knowing the consistency you're going for will help you reach it more easily. Creating different foam types can vary based on frothing lengths and types of milk.