17 Walmart Great Value Coffee Pods, Ranked Worst To Best

The largest global retailer as of August 2025, Walmart is one of the most popular places to find basic items. Whether it's home goods, office supplies, beauty products, or fresh produce (among others), Walmart's stores are packed with seemingly endless rows of just about everything you might need or want — including coffee. You'll see a myriad of choices walking down the coffee aisle — including various popular coffee brands and underrated Keurig pods – in various flavors and styles. And among its plethora of caffeinated options, Walmart offers a wide variety of coffee pods for your single-cup coffee maker.

Under its Great Value brand, the store sells a number of coffee pod flavors. These range from regular roasts (like Colombian, house blend, and espresso roast) to various flavored coffees (such as blueberry, hazelnut, and caramel). To help you choose the coffee pod that might best suit your preferences, I tried and reviewed more than a dozen Great Value pod options. I spent a few days drinking cup after cup (after cup after cup) of single-brewed coffee. While I was a little skeptical ahead of time having never tried Great Value coffee before, I'm happy to say I was pleasantly surprised with many of the brand's coffee pods.