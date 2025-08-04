17 Walmart Great Value Coffee Pods, Ranked Worst To Best
The largest global retailer as of August 2025, Walmart is one of the most popular places to find basic items. Whether it's home goods, office supplies, beauty products, or fresh produce (among others), Walmart's stores are packed with seemingly endless rows of just about everything you might need or want — including coffee. You'll see a myriad of choices walking down the coffee aisle — including various popular coffee brands and underrated Keurig pods – in various flavors and styles. And among its plethora of caffeinated options, Walmart offers a wide variety of coffee pods for your single-cup coffee maker.
Under its Great Value brand, the store sells a number of coffee pod flavors. These range from regular roasts (like Colombian, house blend, and espresso roast) to various flavored coffees (such as blueberry, hazelnut, and caramel). To help you choose the coffee pod that might best suit your preferences, I tried and reviewed more than a dozen Great Value pod options. I spent a few days drinking cup after cup (after cup after cup) of single-brewed coffee. While I was a little skeptical ahead of time having never tried Great Value coffee before, I'm happy to say I was pleasantly surprised with many of the brand's coffee pods.
17. Honey Almond
Honey and almond sound like a great flavorful duo, and I was curious about how the honey flavor would play out. It smelled great while brewing, as though baked goods were cooking in the oven. However, it's a light to medium roast, and doesn't harness much coffee taste (even at 8 ounces). After only a couple of sips, I declared it a total loss and dumped the rest. Since I honestly felt this was awful, it lands dead last on our list.
The comforting smell of honey almond was deceptive. The honey taste was far too fake, leaving a chemical-laden aftertaste that made my face take on twisted features. I'm not a fan of sweeteners in general, but even so, this didn't taste like real honey. If you enjoy sweet coffee, there's a chance this could be salvaged with some creamer or used in a blended drink, but I'll pass.
16. House Blend
House blend is a medium roast coffee. Brewed at 8 ounces, it reminded me of gas station coffee — decent, but not high-end. This is typical for a house blend, of course, which is often made to appeal to a wide range of tastes. House blends are usually signature roasts crafted in a way that represents a brand's go-to coffee.
If you're looking for a caffeinated hit but aren't overly picky about taste, this could do the trick; it makes for a decent cup of coffee, after all. Then again, I didn't find the house blend to be as pleasant as Great Value's classic roast or Colombian. It had an unwelcome bitter undertone, reflecting a dirty taste. While I don't know what a mouthful of soil tastes like, this had a muddy aftertaste. Simply put, it placed near the bottom because I wouldn't bother with the brand's house blend with all the other options out there.
15. Breakfast Blend
For those who prefer a subtle kick to jump start their morning routine, the Great Value breakfast blend is a common choice. It's designed for starting the day with a light coffee touch. While this particular breakfast blend is labeled a medium roast, I felt it was more akin to light-medium roast when brewed at 8 ounces, and it simply didn't impress me much.
I liked this breakfast blend better than the house blend because it didn't have the lower-ranked flavor's muddy aftertaste. But it wasn't as smooth or refreshing as a breakfast blend should be, either, which hurt its ranking. It's on par with the brand's donut shop, except it's not as dark or hefty as that blend. It's too light for my taste, so I wouldn't drink it again, but for someone who enjoys a lighter roast, this might be a solid choice. It's not as smooth as some of the other pod options on this list, though, and can't rank any higher.
14. Caramel Pecan
Brewing caramel pecan (which is labeled as sweet and nutty) reminded me of smelling pecan pie baking in the oven. It had a deep caramel aroma with just a hint of nuttiness in the background. The flavor was as deep as the aroma, featuring a strong caramel taste with nutty undertones. I can't say it was a distinctly pecan flavor — it could have been labeled caramel nut — but it was a tasty medium to dark roast with 8 ounces of water.
Unfortunately, since there was a subtle burnt taste – as though the caramel or pecan flavor was a little too strong, thus overtaking the coffee – I didn't rank caramel pecan any higher. Simply put, compared to higher-ranked Great Value coffee pod options, it just wasn't as much of a hit. I added half and half, which made it more pleasant to drink, as this took away most of that burnt overcast.
13. Donut Shop
A donut shop blend is generally a medium roast coffee that's crafted to complement rich, sweet foods — like donuts, pancakes, or pastries. In short, it's a blend that's meant to mimic the coffee you often get at a diner or breakfast house. Great Value donut shop was a medium to dark roast with a slightly harsh aftertaste, which I have found somewhat typical of house or donut shop blends. It also had a dirty earth taste like the house blend, but wasn't as harsh, hence it's higher placement.
The brand's donut shop is a rustic-tasting coffee, the type that makes me think of sitting around a campfire after a night of tenting in the woods. With so many other worthwhile coffee pod choices from Great Value, though (and based on my personal preference), I'd opt for something else. I certainly wouldn't say no to it if someone handed me a cup, but I'd also opt for any of the pod options ranked above this.
12. French Roast
French roast isn't for everyone. It's hearty and robust, and lets you know you're drinking a powerful coffee. If dark roast isn't your thing, then chances are good you won't like this one. I brewed Great Value French roast at 8 ounces and found it to be deep and bold, just like a French roast should be. It had plenty of oomph for those who like a solid hit of joe, and it was darker and more intense than the Italian roast, which is a similar dark roast.
While this was a decent French roast, I ranked it fairly low because it wasn't very smooth. There was a harshness to it, though that went away slightly when brewed at 10 ounces. I enjoyed it with half and half, where it resulted in a comforting, rustic creamy sip of coffee — the sort of coffee that would pair well with a chocolate dessert. But overall, it just didn't compare with the Great Value coffee pods higher on this list.
11. Pumpkin Spice
Is there a flavor more seasonally sought after than the cult-favorite, pumpkin spice? I had high hopes while the coffee was brewing, as it had a strong pumpkin smell that was rather inviting. However, it failed to deliver on that aromatic promise, hurting its ranking. The flavor wasn't as deep as the aroma, though it was still tasty. I tried it with half and half, as well, which reduced the pumpkin flavor even more, though it was still cozy like a warm, fall drink.
Additionally, the coffee itself tasted a little burnt, which went away with creamer. Given this, the medium roast lands lower on this list because it didn't hit all the marks it should (at least compared to other Great Value coffee pod options). It's not as smooth or bold as other pumpkin spice coffees, either, though it's better than the lower-ranked list entries.
10. Blueberry
Blueberry is an all-time favorite flavor of mine, reflecting wild blueberries fresh off the bush. Since blueberry doesn't have a strong natural flavor, I wouldn't expect blueberry coffee to be too intense, so I was curious to taste Great Value's coffee pod version. Brewed with a pleasant, but light, blueberry scent, the taste of blueberry was also pretty light. It had a welcoming berry overtone and no aftertaste, though it didn't stand out in any real way, and can't rank higher than tenth.
This light to medium roast coffee was fairly smooth. I brewed it at 8 ounces, and think it would be too light made with more water. Overall, the blueberry option holds steady in the middle of the list because of its pleasant touch of berry flavor. Unfortunately, while it's a nice cup of coffee, it wasn't better than the Great Value coffee pods to come.
9. Creamy Hazelnut
I've had all kinds of hazelnut coffee over the years. It's a popular flavor choice for coffee lovers (myself included), and I was anxious to taste Great Value's creamy hazelnut. This is a solid medium roast, one that smelled great while brewing. It also wasn't overly strong, delivering a lightly sweet, rich hazelnut taste worthy of a middle of the pack placement.
Thankfully, this creamy hazelnut didn't have any aftertaste; it actually reminded me of hazelnut coffee from decades ago — the kind that's unadulterated with no chemical taste. I tried it with half and half, as well, which was tasty with a creamy, nutty flavor. Additionally, I think brewing it with more water would make it too light, and placed it midway on the list because it's a somewhat dense coffee with a sharp edge. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it wasn't as smooth as the coffee pod flavors ranked higher.
8. Cinnamon Vanilla
Cinnamon and vanilla sound like a warm and cozy combination, conjuring up images of scented candles or sweet treats. I love cinnamon coffee, too, so my hopes were high. And while it smelled excellent while was brewing, I ranked it midway on this list because I expected more from a name like cinnamon vanilla. Plus, compared to the higher-placed options on this list, it didn't bring its A-game.
This coffee was light to medium when brewed at 8 ounces, with its only real fault being that it was too light in flavor. The touch of cinnamon was very faint, while my taste buds had to search for any hint of vanilla. There's a fine line when it comes to flavoring coffee, of course, so too light might be preferable to some (rather than overpowering). Either way, this was still tasty and very easy to drink.
7. French Vanilla
There's a reason why French vanilla coffee is so popular — vanilla is the world's most favored scent, after all. But how does the French vanilla coffee pod stack up to Great Value's other options? Well, good enough to come in seventh place.
Much like the hazelnut, this reminded me of when I first tried French vanilla coffee years ago. It's a solid medium roast when brewed at 8 ounces, but if you want it somewhat lighter, brewing at 10 ounces is an option. Plus, while the French vanilla had a light scent when brewing, the taste itself was front and center. It was smooth and rich, with a pleasant vanilla flavor, and an ever-so-slight aftertaste (which is the main reason this didn't rank higher). I tried this with half and half, too, which muted the flavor a little bit, but created a delightful vanilla drink.
6. Caramel Crème
A light to medium roast when brewed at 8 ounces, caramel crème wasn't as overwhelming as I feared it would be. It had a smooth, clean taste — one that hinted at caramel without screaming its presence. Overall, it was fairly light, and good enough to come in the upper half of these rankings.
Though I'm not typically a fan of caramel, when the flavor is subtle, it adds a touch of sweet richness that I can enjoy. In that regard, this Great Value coffee pod is well balanced and tasty. It was also light enough at 8 ounces that I didn't attempt brewing it with a larger amount of water, nor did I try adding any half and half. Of course, if you favor lighter roasts, this caramel coffee is versatile enough to enjoy at various sizes or with additional ingredients.
5. Chocolate Caramel Nut
With a name that brought up images of chocolate caramel nut cluster candies, the Great Value chocolate caramel nut was one of my favorites. I'm usually hesitant to drink chocolate flavored coffee since there's often a weird chemical taste that accompanies it, but I was pleasantly surprised with this version. It was a medium roast, smelled great while brewing, and had a solid background that tasted like chocolate. Consequently, it kicks off the top five coffee pods on this list.
This coffee had a rich dessert flavor that was smooth on the tongue (not burnt or harsh), and featured no aftertaste. It comes at number five because it delivered on its name and was very well balanced, even if it wasn't the very best. I tried it with half and half, too, and though some of the flavor was lost, it was still one of my favorites in the bunch.
4. Colombian
Admittedly, Colombian coffee has never been my go-to choice. I usually find it to be too earthy in a bitter way, with a taste profile that ranges from bright, floral, or citrusy notes to rich, sweet, earthy, or nutty tones. While Colombian coffee can taste drastically different depending on the brand because of this, the Great Value Colombian coffee was smooth and easy to drink. It still had an earthy taste, but it wasn't too harsh or biting, and was good enough to place fourth.
I brewed this coffee pod at 8 ounces, which created a solid medium roast — one I'd place on par with the classic roast. In other words, this was a really good cup of coffee. Unfortunately, while it's a top-five contender, and a hearty cup that I enjoyed with half and half, as well, Colombian just couldn't compete with the top three.
3. Classic Roast
Making it into the top three of Great Value coffee pods and a solid choice for your first morning cup, the brand's classic roast produces a classic cup of coffee. It was a decent medium roast, if perhaps a little light. It wasn't as hefty as some other medium roasts, but it wasn't so light that I felt it should be labeled differently. It went down fast and easy, with a smooth, rich taste. It was what I refer to as a clean taste: Refreshing with no harsh undertones and zero aftertaste.
Simply pleasant to drink, the classic roast is a good contender for grocery store coffee brands to drink black (which bumped it up our comparative list). Of course, if you prefer a lighter cup of coffee, consider trying the 10-ounce option on your single-cup coffee maker. Keep in mind that if you add creamer or other ingredients, it's likely to dampen the overall coffee flavor.
2. Dark Italian Roast
Italian roast is a go-to dark roast coffee Keurig pod for many because it provides a deep, hearty cup of joe. With that in mind, I was surprised the Great Value dark Italian roast wasn't nearly as dark as the Italian roasts I'm used to. It also wasn't as intense as the brand's French roast, which is usually similar. That being said, it ranks near the top because it was an excellent cup of coffee — one that I'd add to my rotation of coffee pods. In fact, it just missed the number one spot because it didn't live up to its Italian label in my opinion.
This dark Italian roast coffee pod was rich, smooth, and bold. It wasn't remotely harsh, either, like some dark roasts can be. While it didn't necessarily stand out as an Italian roast, it was certainly one of the best Great Value coffee pod options on our list. It's versatile enough to brew with more water, add creamer (I enjoyed it with half and half), or other ingredients for a specialty coffee drink.
1. Espresso Roast
With 17 Great Value coffee pod options at my disposal, the one I kept gravitating toward for my morning cup of coffee was the espresso roast. It provided a welcoming, hearty, coffee-packed sip to wake up my taste buds. And unlike some other store-bought espresso coffees, this wasn't too intense when brewed at 8 ounces, was smooth, and not remotely harsh. In short, this dark and bold cup of coffee, with bites of espresso, was the best Great Value coffee pod I tried.
Espresso roast makes for a versatile coffee option because it can be brewed with a range of water levels, creating a coffee from a deep espresso to a lighter dark roast. Likewise, it makes a good base for specialty coffees that require additional ingredients like creamer or sweetener. Of course, while it was rich enough for adding half and half, I really enjoyed it black.
Methodology
I scooped up nearly every Great Value coffee pod option available at my local Walmart (other than decaf, half caff, and extra caff) for this ranking. I brewed each option at 8 ounces to keep it consistent, though I experimented with 10 ounces at times, as well. I drank each coffee black, but also added half and half to some of the options.
I ranked the coffees based on my initial impression of smell, taste, and drinkability — did I wrinkle my nose or did I knock it back like water? I also considered how it compared to the others on the list as far as intensity, palatability (smooth or harsh), and how well it delivered on its marketing promise; for instance, was it really dark, cinnamon-y, or a true French vanilla?