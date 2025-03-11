12 Underrated Keurig Pods You Need To Try

Nearly half of U.S. consumers own a single-cup coffee brewing system, at least as of 2020. In 2024, Keurig led the single-cup coffee market in sales, which reached nearly $1.2 billion. There's certainly no shortage of coffee in the world. The amount of Keurig coffee pods on the market might even make your head spin — endless brands line the shelves. Trying to choose which one to grab can be daunting. From light to dark roast and regular to flavored varieties, there are a number of popular options that can be enjoyed for your morning cup of joe. But what about when you want something a little off the beaten path?

We rounded up a bunch of underrated Keurig coffee pods we think you need to try. We're spotlighting a mix — private labels, store brands, small businesses, and larger companies so you can shake up your brew routine. Some of the K-cups we discovered are winners in their own right, but they just don't get the attention they deserve. They're often overlooked despite quality taste, whether it's because it's a lesser-known coffee brand or just a surprising new flavor combination. Some of these choices are personally what I consider to be underrated but others are from fellow coffee taste testers. I also checked around online to see what coffee lovers are saying.