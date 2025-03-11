12 Underrated Keurig Pods You Need To Try
Nearly half of U.S. consumers own a single-cup coffee brewing system, at least as of 2020. In 2024, Keurig led the single-cup coffee market in sales, which reached nearly $1.2 billion. There's certainly no shortage of coffee in the world. The amount of Keurig coffee pods on the market might even make your head spin — endless brands line the shelves. Trying to choose which one to grab can be daunting. From light to dark roast and regular to flavored varieties, there are a number of popular options that can be enjoyed for your morning cup of joe. But what about when you want something a little off the beaten path?
We rounded up a bunch of underrated Keurig coffee pods we think you need to try. We're spotlighting a mix — private labels, store brands, small businesses, and larger companies so you can shake up your brew routine. Some of the K-cups we discovered are winners in their own right, but they just don't get the attention they deserve. They're often overlooked despite quality taste, whether it's because it's a lesser-known coffee brand or just a surprising new flavor combination. Some of these choices are personally what I consider to be underrated but others are from fellow coffee taste testers. I also checked around online to see what coffee lovers are saying.
Clover Valley Pumpkin Spice
If you're a pumpkin spice lover and are looking for that seasonal vibe, you might be pleasantly surprised to find this underrated gem in the mix. Clover Valley Pumpkin Spice may not stand out among the rest but it delivers the spicy pumpkin hit you're looking for when the leaves start to fall. As one of the cheaper coffee brands out there, there's a good chance it gets bypassed for more popular pumpkin sellers, like Green Mountain or Starbucks. It's also not typically found in most local supermarkets — I found this diamond in the rough at Dollar General.
Pumpkin spice lattes are a regular at most coffee chains when the weather starts to turn chilly. But when you want that cinnamon-touched pumpkin flavor at home, K-cups are the perfect choice for brewing a single cup of coziness. Clover Valley offers its pumpkin coffee during the fall season, but you won't be disappointed in either the price or the taste. If you're like me, you just might question why you didn't try it sooner.
Free Rein Coffee Company American Dirt
Free Rein Coffee Company may not top every coffee list, but American Dirt deserves a second sip. Free Rein began with thoughts of the range and was inspired by the hard work and grit of cowboys. The company was created by actor Cole Hauser and is somewhat new to the brew scene. Hauser launched the coffee brand for those who want an earthy, deep, and bold cup of caffeinated joe — like the ranchers he brushed shoulders with during filming. It's another brand that sits quietly next to the flashier ones but still shines due to good quality.
American Dirt stands out for its dark, rich profile and its full-bodied nature. It features slightly less kick than something like Cafe Bustelo but it's plenty solid for a daily grind. Veteran-crafted, Free Rein keeps it simple to help get you going before work and keep going throughout the day. On a Keurig, brew it mild at 6 or 8 ounces for a milder start or stronger at 10 or 12 ounces if you're so bold. With its understated packaging, Free Rein may not jump off the shelves like some other brands, but if you're looking to expand your coffee horizons, American Dirt is worth digging for.
Black Rifle Coffee Company Just Black
Black Rifle Coffee Company may turn heads and grab eyes due to its name, but it rarely lands on popular lists of coffee brands. That doesn't mean its brew falls short. Just Black is a medium roast that might not give you as much oomph as some other brand options, but it's a bold, solid cup of coffee. It might not be dark enough for some, but it teases your taste buds with hints of cocoa and vanilla. It holds its own against big names like Dunkin' or Folgers — it just doesn't have the same marketing buzz that surrounds those brands.
BRCC, a veteran-owned coffee company, creates a cup of joe that isn't flashy or fancy — keeping it simple without the frills sometimes found with other brands. Using a Keurig, brew a milder 6- or 8-ounce cup or a stronger 10- or 12-ounce cup. BRCC Just Black sits in the mid- to high-price range, which could have some regular coffee drinkers glancing past it to lower priced brands on the shelf. But this under-the-radar pick proves its worth every cup, plus as a bonus: your purchase supports veterans.
Green Mountain Dark Roast
Green Mountain isn't an underrated coffee brand for everyone, but its dark roast K-cup gets less pomp and circumstance from dark roast fans who often hype Starbucks or Death Wish Coffee instead. It's deep, bold, and rich, and consistently delivers a satisfying cup of coffee that has a good bite. Green Mountain isn't overly complex in its profile — it's simple and doesn't hint at exotic notes. It's more suitable for those who enjoy straight-forward strong coffee without all the bells and whistles. Admittedly, it was never a go-to dark roast for me, but after previously testing it for a dark roast coffee ranking, it is now.
Using your Keurig machine, your options range from a mild 8-ounce cup to a more intense 12-ounce cup, which holds up to added creamer without dampening your coffee kick. Since it's not as pricey as some of the other popular K-cup pods, it might get overlooked if quality is only expected to come with a higher price tag. In this case, low-key marketing hides what turns out to be a solid brew. It also happens to come at a reasonable price. That's a win-win you might not expect.
Café Bustelo Espresso Style
Café Bustelo has loyal customers but it's underrated when compared to brands like Starbucks and LavAzza. Its espresso style K-cup delivers a dark roast punch that hits hard alongside an underlying smokiness, like you find in a deep espresso — notes that are bold, nutty, and somewhat earthy. It's a good choice if you want a jolt to get you through your morning routine so you can tackle your day. This long-standing brand might not be front and center in the store as are many other options of coffee pods. Therefore, it may go unnoticed, but its bright yellow packaging beckons you to choose it.
Given the strength of the espresso style, it marries well with Keurig's options of choosing 6- to 12-ounce so you can adjust the coffee to your strength preference. This is the main reason I think it gets overlooked — it's pretty strong. If you don't enjoy espresso power, make it milder to enjoy a smoother cup of black coffee or brew it with more intensity and add cream or flavoring. This K-cup pick is great if you're craving an easy café con leche at home — brew it strong and add a little sugar for a Cuban flare.
The Original Donut Shop Coffee Sundae Fundae Latte
Previously ranked among the top K-cup pods for iced coffee, The Original Donut Shop Coffee Sundae Fundae Latte left our taste tester amazed and impressed. We decided it earned the underrated status since its excellence caught us off guard — it wasn't expected to blow our socks off. Up against choices like Dunkin', Green Mountain, and McCafé, it rose to the top, dazzling with its bold, complex flavors.
What is a sundae fundae? Does it live up to its playful name? Don't let the lighthearted blend name fool you. This coffee pod delivers a seriously delicious, multi-layered taste experience. Described like a classic ice cream sundae, this coffee has shades of chocolate and creamy vanilla with a lightly nutty hint and a pop of cherry, all swirling together like a dessert lover's dream. Delightful when it's brewed hot, our coffee tester felt it came alive when it was poured over ice, transforming it into a refreshing latte that was both sweet and rich. Despite its complex layer of flavors, the sundae blend doesn't overpower the coffee itself. Our tester loved it right out of the machine, no adjustments needed. Try it with a splash of creamer to amplify the sundae experience.
Barrie House House Blend Extra Bold
Barrie House House Blend Extra Bold comes in underrated since coffee drinkers think it tastes better than either Starbucks or Peet's. Personally, I've never heard of this brand but you won't spot this prize coffee on store shelves, jostling for space with mainstream brands — it's an online exclusive that's steadily gaining a loyal following. Sometimes the best brews come from outside the usual retail realm and this one does well among popular K-cup coffee pods. Online reviewers rave about its freshness, quality, and enticing aroma, calling it a hidden treasure among K-cup offerings.
Though Barrie House recently closed its doors, and the owners retired, you can still snag the coffee on Amazon. The extra bold K-cups deliver a robust, full-bodied cup from the New York-based roaster that has more than 80 years of small-batch expertise. This dark roast shines with a smooth, rich taste, blending notes of dark cocoa and toasted nuts with a slight sweetness that keeps it all balanced.
Hannaford Colombian Blend
Surprisingly, a store coffee brand has grabbed our attention — and maybe yours too. Hannaford Colombian Blend stood out to one of our coffee taste testers, earning it the underrated label and a spot on this list. While a store brand might not be your first choice for a K-cup, Hannaford's Colombian blend delivers consistency that outshines other store brands like Walmart's Great Value or ShopRite's Bowl & Basket. This rich, medium roast offers a smooth profile with minimal acidity, making it a solid cup of coffee. Pair this with its budget-friendly price and you might want to give it a closer look.
Our coffee tester felt this was one of the better coffees they enjoyed black — at least in the store brand genre. It makes for a good option for coffee lovers who are looking to save money without sacrificing quality. It earns a place for everyday joe that rivals pricier, more mainstream options.
Happy Coffee Miraculous Medium Roast
Happy Coffee is a new up-and-comer in the coffee world and is partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI, making it a rather underrated coffee that focuses on both flavor and wellness. Each blend features a positive name, like Miraculous or Magnificent Medium Roast, Astonishing or Dazzling Dark Roast, and Lively Light Roast, reflecting its uplifting mission. Despite its bright name and innovative approach to roasting and showcasing coffee, Happy Coffee is not as recognized as many other coffee brands.
When you want quality coffee and purpose for your sip, Happy Coffee provides a rich, smooth brew with notes of chocolate and confidence. We can't guarantee you'll gain confidence drinking this medium roast, but with meaningful initiatives like that with NAMI, you can feel good about drinking it. Online reviews highlight its great rich taste and aroma, while boasting its smooth flavor that's not at all bitter.
Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll
You might expect a company called Cinnabon to make a good cinnamon roll coffee. And it does, ranking well among Keurig K-Cup coffee pods. But the reason we felt it deserved a spotlight for being underrated is simply because coffee isn't the first thing you think of under the Cinnabon name — more than likely, you're picturing cinnamon rolls. But what complements the sweet, spicy nature of fresh pastry? Coffee. It's like combining peanut butter and chocolate. Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll combines rich coffee with sweet cinnamon to create an all-in-one experience, offering an indulgent coffee that rivals pricier specialty blends.
Our coffee taste tester called this one of the best artificially flavored coffees, noting that the cinnamon is fully present while a subtle sweetness enhances the overall cup. Yet, the additional flavorings are not overwhelming, so the coffee profile holds strong. This well-balanced mix of coffee and cinnamon, along with a sweet backdrop delivers a smooth, aromatic sip of coffee, reminiscent of sitting in a cozy café.
Kauai Coffee Na Pali Coast Dark Roast
It might depend on where you land on the coffee spectrum of flavor, style, and roast, but I don't think Hawaiian coffees get the love they deserve. Kauai Coffee is one of my personal favorites and that only happened when I was intrigued by the pretty packaging. Shallow, perhaps, but it doesn't receive as much praise as other popular brands, and it sparked my curiosity with its bright, friendly box. Couple that with one of our coffee taste testers, who found its Na Pali Coast dark roast K-Cups to be especially delicious, and we have an underrated coffee pod you should add to your list.
The Na Pali Coast dark roast delivers a smooth, satisfying sip with no bitterness, revealing nutty undertones and a hint of sweet chocolate that lingers on the palate. Its dark, strong profile stands out, offering a full-bodied experience that doesn't become diluted for iced coffee or with the addition of creamer, making it versatile for any coffee lover. Our coffee taste tester savored its depth but added creamer for a less intense flavor, ultimately deeming it worthy of comparison to a coffee shop cold brew. This roast's quality rivals pricier specialty blends, yet it remains in the back seat, so-to-speak, overshadowed by mainstream K-Cup brands.
Eight O'Clock Coffee Dark Italian Espresso
Eight O'Clock Coffee has been around for a while and is no stranger to producing a good cup of coffee. I, myself, have tried a variety of different blends, but the dark Italian espresso was a pleasant surprise and had me take pause when I pitted it against other dark roasts. Fans of deep dark roast or robust espresso may not think to choose an everyday brand like Eight O'Clock, assuming it lacks a nice punch, but they'd be wrong. Though I found the Italian espresso option to not be quite as intense as a true Italian espresso, it still wowed me with its bold bite and strong profile.
Brew it at 6 or 8 ounces for a heftier cup of coffee or enjoy it milder at 10 or 12 ounces. Its versatility makes it a good choice for adding creamer or flavoring if you're craving a latte or specialty drink.
Methodology
Many of the brands listed are coffee blends I've had myself, either because they're in my rotation of coffee drinking or because I previously taste-tested them for another write-up. I also dug into what other coffee taste testers had to say and looked at online reviews written by customers. This underrated list is a short sampling of all the coffee pods out there that deserve a little more spotlighting. Whether it's because they don't have the marketing flare bigger companies have or it's an off-the-beaten-path flavor combination, many of these choices tend to fall by the side when more popular coffee brands shine. The best way to find an underrated coffee is to try it yourself.