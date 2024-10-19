11 Keurig Dark Roast K-Cup Pods, Ranked
The beauty of single-serve coffee pods is how easy they are to use. Just plop one of those babies into the machine, and voilà: You've got a fresh, hot cup of coffee with no mess and no fuss. Simplicity aside, K-cups can help you avoid some of the biggest mistakes that are made when brewing coffee. Plus, single-serve coffee pods provide companies with the chance to roast beans to specification, and add the right amount of grounds to create a cup of coffee the way it was meant to be enjoyed.
Of course, just as there are numerous top-notch Keurig coffee machines available, there are a variety of different coffee types sold as K-cup pods, as well, including dark roast. Since dark roast coffee is my go-to option, I pitted some popular dark roast K-cups against each other to find out which ones delivered the best cup of coffee. For the sake of fairness, I brewed all cups using the 10-ounce option when taste testing.
Now, I was impressed overall with most of the brands on this list, and even those K-cup pods that didn't rank very high weren't necessarily bad (or had the potential to be better given the various brewing options). With that in mind, here are 11 dark roast K-cup pods ranked.
11. Community Signature Blend Dark Roast
Community coffee is a family-owned coffee brand that began more than 100 years ago. The company offers a variety of blends and roasts for a range of brewing styles, including K-cup pods. I previously tested this brand's espresso roast, and can say it produced a decent espresso shot (though I enjoyed its drip-brewed coffee more). While I was naturally curious how this K-cup would prevail, I must admit I didn't enjoy Community's dark roast K-cup nearly as much as the drip-brewed espresso roast, and it ranks in last place on this list.
Community's dark roast K-cup isn't bad, per se, but it's not one I'm apt to reach for given the plethora of other K-cup pod options. It makes an average cup of coffee at best, and is missing the deep richness that I expect from a quality dark roast. It also had a somewhat dirty taste, which could have occurred due to a common mistake made when using a Keurig. However, since I use spring water when making coffee and regularly clean my machine, I knew it wasn't that, so Community's dark roast K-cup pod comes at the bottom of these rankings.
10. Eight O'Clock Dark Italian Espresso Roast
Roasted in Maryland, Eight O'Clock coffee began way back in 1919. Named after the most popular time of day folks were drinking coffee (according to an A&P survey conducted at the time), the company was the top coffee brand in the U.S. during the first half of the 20th century. Eight O'Clock coffee has expanded and changed over the years, offering a variety of roasts, flavors, and brew options as of 2024, including a dark Italian espresso roast K-cup pod.
While this K-cup wasn't as dark as I thought a dark Italian espresso roast would be, it produced a solid cup of coffee. In fact, it only lands this far down the list because it simply didn't stand out among the rest. The smidge of an aftertaste didn't help either, though that likely disappears by adding some kind of creamer. Perhaps this dark roast K-cup pod would have more heft if it's brewed with the 8-ounce option, but based on what I tasted, Eight O'Clock ranks near the bottom.
9. Seattle's Best Coffee 6th Avenue Bistro Dark Roast
Seattle's Best began as Stewart Brothers Coffee, when it began operations by roasting coffee beans using a small peanut roaster. The company won a local award as the best cup of coffee in the city and switched its name, with the first roast made as Seattle's Best named after a cat that used to curl up next to the roasters (Henry's blend). Though Seattle's Best offers multiple flavors and roasts, I chose the 6th Avenue bistro blend — and to be honest, I found it to be kind of light for a dark roast.
Now, perhaps this K-cup pod would brew deeper as an 8-ounce cup. But the 10-ounce option simply wasn't as rich as expected. Additionally, while I can't say whether this company does, in fact, make the best cup of coffee in Seattle, this dark roast K-cup pod simply couldn't compare to some of the higher-ranking brands. Then again, while it comes near the bottom, most of the dark roast K-cups on this list are pretty good, so it's fair to say Seattle's Best dark roast K-cup is decent, too.
8. Tim Hortons Dark Roast
Tim Hortons is a Canadian brand that started as a coffee and donut shop before becoming popular in the U.S. For more than 50 years, Tim Hortons has sourced coffee beans from small family farmers, roasting one batch at a time. The company offers light to dark roasts and various flavors for a range of brewing styles, including K-cups, and tends to be very consistent in my experience. However, its dark roast K-cup pod only earns a middle ranking because it's a merely average cup of joe — one that also featured a slightly burnt taste.
To be fair, this dark roast is strong, bold, and rich, so it bests the lower-ranked entries. Yet it also turns bitter toward the end of a sip, which isn't what I'm looking for when I drink coffee. It's possible additions like creamer could mask the unpleasant aftertaste, but given what I sampled, I can't rank this Tim Hortons dark roast K-cup any higher.
7. Dunkin' Midnight Dark Roast
I'm no stranger to Dunkin'. My hometown is in the middle of clusters of Dunks, in fact, and I can recall the joy of opening a fresh box of Munchkins as a kid. You could even say I have a little bias for the brand (formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts), which has been serving up donuts and other baked goods with coffee for decades — including a dark roast K-cup option with its Dunkin' Midnight.
Now, some would say Dunkin' went through a bit of a growing pains phase as the company grew and expanded, with the quality of its coffee taking a bit of a downward turn. But it appears Dunkin' has turned it around, and its dark roast K-cup has a good body and is fairly smooth tasting. It doesn't have the depth of the higher-ranked entries, and there was a touch of a burnt aftertaste — hence its placement midway on this list. But it was a decent cup of coffee overall, and was better than the bottom-ranked entries.
6. Green Mountain Dark Magic Dark Roast
From a small coffee shop in Vermont, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters was born. Eventually, the company began focusing on selling its coffee wholesale to places such as gas stations, before forming an alliance with Keurig, and becoming the spokes-coffee for K-cups. You can find Green Mountain coffee in just about any business that sells coffee as of 2024, with the company offering a large number of roasts, blends, and flavors. We even ranked its K-cup flavors previously (and would suggest you try its Sumatra Reserve). For these rankings, I tried its Dark Magic dark roast K-cup.
Frankly, as someone who has consumed their share of Green Mountain coffee having lived in Vermont for years, I found this K-cup to be impressively deep, rich, and flavorful. It wasn't as dark as some may prefer — so if you're looking for a dark roast that packs a punch, keep reading. Still, while its slightly burnt and dirty taste keeps it in the middle of these rankings, it was a hearty and enjoyable cup overall.
5. LavAzza Perfetto Dark Roast
LavAzza is mostly known for its espresso roast, but the company offers coffee for other brewing styles, as well. I've had inconsistent luck with LavAzza in the past, so I was curious how the K-cups would be. LavAzza originated in Italy and remains a popular coffee choice there. While it's entirely possible the LavAzza from Italy is better than the LavAzza found in the U.S., I can say I really enjoyed this K-cup version of LavAzza's dark roast coffee, earning it fifth place on this list.
Like its espresso roast, the K-cup dark roast is deep and rich, with a chocolatey undertone. Similar to brewing the espresso roast via the drip method, the dark roast K-cup is smooth without being harsh or bitter, and it doesn't have an aftertaste. It might not be as dark as I typically like to drink, but it's likely dark enough for most folks who enjoy a deep cup of coffee. Certainly, it's enjoyable enough to make it into the top five.
4. Gevalia Majestic Roast
Gevalia has a long history that began in the late 1800s. Founded in Sweden (but available worldwide in the 21st century), Gevalia offers a range of roasts, blends, and flavors. I've sampled numerous cups of Gevalia coffee over the years; it was actually the first coffee I ever had from a single-serve coffee machine, so needless to say, I'm already a fan. Though there are multiple choices for dark roast, the Majestic Roast was the only one available from Gevalia on the store shelf, so I included it in these rankings. Not surprisingly, I still enjoy Gevalia coffee after trying this dark roast K-cup pod, and it comes in fourth place as a result.
Now, I'd put this dark roast right on par with Peet's, which is ranked just above Gevalia. However, as I previously stated, virtually every K-cup I tried was tasty, so it was difficult to specifically rank these brands. With that in mind, the Majestic Roast is undeniably rich and bold, but — and I sound like a broken record here — it also wasn't quite as dark as I like, so it couldn't crack the top three. Still, it's a good, smooth cup of black coffee that's not bitter or burnt (and one of the top grocery store coffee brands to drink black for a reason).
3. Peet's Major Dickason's Blend Dark Roast
Named after the man who began the company, Peet's coffee specializes in dark roasts – so it makes sense that it earned a top three spot on this list. The company's coffee beans are roasted by hand to achieve a darker roast and ensure its coffee is packed at its freshest point. Interestingly enough, Peet's has a unique connection with Starbucks: the founder, Alfred Peet, trained the founders of Starbucks on how to source and roast beans (which might explain why I find the coffees similar). For this piece, I chose Peet's best-selling blend, Major Dickason's Blend, which was inspired by a loyal customer and retired army sergeant (Key Dickason).
Now, while I've had Peet's coffee on numerous occasions, I had yet to try this particular dark roast K-cup before these rankings. Of course, I've always enjoyed Peet's coffee, as well, and this dark roast is no exception. It's not overly dark, but it's definitely a rich and bold cup of coffee. It might not top this list, but this dark roast K-cup pod from Peet's goes down smooth — and even rivals both Starbucks and Gevalia on this list.
2. Starbucks Italian Roast
Starbucks is a long-standing and successful coffee company for a reason — though I don't know of any other brand that incites as much debate as this one. I've tried the vast majority of blends, roasts, and flavors the company has to offer, and I obviously have my favorites. Still, love it or hate it, Starbucks delivers a high-quality dark roast K-cup pod — one that I can finally declare is truly dark, as well.
The Italian roast has been a go-to choice of mine for dark roast K-cups for quite some time. It's deep and layered, with a flavor that hits all your taste buds. This Italian roast has heft, much like an espresso, and is rich and bold while providing that hit of coffee that screams, "here I am!"
Now, if you're not a fan of your coffee biting you back, this roast probably isn't for you. But that's also what I expect from a dark roast: depth, flavor, and intensity. Consequently, this is the type of dark roast that's still strong even if you add creamer or flavoring, and it just misses the top spot on this list.
1. Death Wish Dark Roast
The name Death Wish might lead you to believe the coffee is so over the top that it will put you in the grave. Of course, if that's the case, you likely haven't tried this brand's coffee yet. Founded in New York in 2012, Death Wish prides itself on high quality products in all areas, from sourcing to processing to serving. And while I've tried multiple roasts from Death Wish and have never been disappointed, the dark roast is my first choice — and the best dark roast K-cup pod on this list.
If I was ever going to describe a coffee brand as clean tasting, it would be Death Wish. It may have something to do with the rigorous requirements the company adheres to, the fact it sources organic and Fair Trade coffee beans, or that its coffee is low in acidity. Whatever the reason, clean is how I would describe Death Wish.
This dark roast K-cup is bold, deep, and full-bodied, yet it goes down so smoothly you just might discover you drank half the cup ... before you even realize you drank half the cup. This dark roast coffee manages to deliver a strong, flavorful, robust coffee without making you think you're making some kind of death wish. In short, Death Wish offers the best dark roast K-cup option, so it comes in first place.
Methodology
The incredible amount of K-cup coffee offerings at grocery stores made it a little difficult to narrow this list down. However, since I was looking for dark roast varieties, my options were much more manageable. I chose whichever dark roast was available on store shelves from each brand, choosing randomly if there was more than one dark roast blend. Additionally, I brewed each cup with 10 ounces of water to remain consistent.
When taste testing, I paid close attention to richness, depth, intensity, and flavor. I also noted how quickly I drank each cup of coffee. The fact is that the faster I drank it, the more I liked it (though I also happen to enjoy my coffee piping hot). Each of the K-cup dark roast brands ranked in the top five went down very fast — so fast I needed to drink a couple of additional cups of each brand to get a more accurate breakdown in quality.