11 Keurig Dark Roast K-Cup Pods, Ranked

The beauty of single-serve coffee pods is how easy they are to use. Just plop one of those babies into the machine, and voilà: You've got a fresh, hot cup of coffee with no mess and no fuss. Simplicity aside, K-cups can help you avoid some of the biggest mistakes that are made when brewing coffee. Plus, single-serve coffee pods provide companies with the chance to roast beans to specification, and add the right amount of grounds to create a cup of coffee the way it was meant to be enjoyed.

Of course, just as there are numerous top-notch Keurig coffee machines available, there are a variety of different coffee types sold as K-cup pods, as well, including dark roast. Since dark roast coffee is my go-to option, I pitted some popular dark roast K-cups against each other to find out which ones delivered the best cup of coffee. For the sake of fairness, I brewed all cups using the 10-ounce option when taste testing.

Now, I was impressed overall with most of the brands on this list, and even those K-cup pods that didn't rank very high weren't necessarily bad (or had the potential to be better given the various brewing options). With that in mind, here are 11 dark roast K-cup pods ranked.