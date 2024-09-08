10 Mistakes To Avoid When Using Your Keurig Machine

Keurig is probably one of the most well-known coffee maker brands out there — and for good reason. The level of convenience of this machine is unprecedented and rivals competitors like Nespresso. All you need to do to brew a cup in your Keurig is pop open the top, add your coffee pod, and select your brew option. In a matter of seconds, you'll have a freshly brewed, hot (or, depending on your machine, maybe iced) coffee to sip the morning away.

Despite the simplicity of this machine, there are several snags that Keurig owners, such as myself, have run into a time or two. Regardless of the Keurig machine that you own, you may have faced them as well. In order to make your coffee experience much more pleasurable, tasty, and well-brewed, I've gathered a list of some of the most common mistakes that folks make with their Keurigs, and some advice for how to overcome them and ensure that they don't happen again.