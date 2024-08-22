Why You Should Always Remove Used Keurig Pods After Each Brew

Though it's important to remove a used Keurig pod as soon as possible, sometimes we're running out the door during a hectic morning and we forget. If you accidentally leave a used Keurig pod in the holder overnight or longer, it's important to clean your machine to prevent any long-term damage. You can do this by making sure there are no pods in the machine and running a cleansing brew with water. It's also smart to hand-wash the machine itself, including the part that holds your coffee pods. Check the manual for your specific model, remove the holder, and run it under hot water to remove any built-up residue or bacteria.

If the pod has been left in for a couple of days, you may want to descale the machine. To "descale" a Keurig machine simply means to remove any calcium build-up in the machine. Whether or not you've left a pod in the holder, you should actually descale your Keurig regularly to keep the machine running smoothly and to keep your coffee tasting great. Descaling involves running a cleaning solution through the brewer to clean the insides. When it comes to the liquid you should use to descale your Keurig, you can use either Keurig's descaling solution or bottled water for optimal results. If, over time, your coffee starts coming out watery or not very hot, it may be a sign that it's time to replace your Keurig.