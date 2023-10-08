How To Tell When It's Time To Replace Your Keurig Coffee Maker

Single-serving coffee makers like Keurig are incredibly popular among American coffee drinkers, coming in right behind the classic drip brewers. In fact, according to a 2023 survey by the National Coffee Association, 28% of all Americans use single-serve coffee machines to get their caffeine fix. The allure of obtaining a quick and hassle-free cup of coffee from a small, palm-sized K-cup pod filled with pre-made coffee grounds is undeniable.

However, despite their reputation for reliability, with most users reporting that their Keurigs last anywhere from three to five years, these machines are not immune to wear and tear. Thankfully, there are some things you can watch for to know when it's time to consider a replacement. The most obvious sign that there's something wrong with your Keurig is that the brew takes a lot longer than usual. Instead of a minute or two, it now takes five or more minutes to fill your cup. This is not normal and could indicate that certain internal components have worn out.

Another sure sign of trouble is getting coffee that's not as warm or hot as it should be, even when using the highest brewing setting. This issue may be due to a clogged water pump or a malfunctioning heating element. Besides temperature, the flavor of your coffee can also serve as a clue. If you consistently find that your coffee tastes weak and watery, or if your Keurig is prone to leaking, it's best that you look into getting a replacement ASAP.