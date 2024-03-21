11 Absolute Best Keurig Coffee Machines, According To Online Reviews
The Keurig name is about as popular as drinking a cup of coffee in the morning. The brand was started in the 1990s and has since catapulted to the top of lists for the best coffee brewers. Though Keurig merged with Dr. Pepper and has expanded its offerings in recent years, it is still well-known for its extensive line of coffee machines and K-cups. With roughly 20 coffee machines offered for caffeine lovers (though there are other uses for your Keurig besides coffee), how do you choose the best coffee maker to meet your coffee needs?
We know how much people love their coffee and how important it is to find the right machine to brew your morning cup of joe. We've compiled a list of top-selling Keurig coffee machines and narrowed down the best according to customer reviews. In doing this, we learned what customers had to say about the best-rated Keurig coffee makers, from the mini single-serve coffee maker to the latte and cappuccino machine.
K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig's K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker is a favorite among coffee drinkers — and for good reason. Its 75-ounce water reservoir allows users to make up to 8 cups of coffee before a refill, which is a plus for anyone who drinks cup after cup. And if you need your coffee quickly, you can rest assured in the K-Elite's ability to brew a cup in less than a minute. It's also programmable, so your coffee can be ready whenever you want it.
The K-Elite coffee maker is simple in design, which customers claim blends well with kitchen decor. Reviewers value the durability of this machine and the fact that it looks like it's made of metal rather than plastic. The machine also offers five different brewing sizes, from 4 to 12 ounces, which allows you to brew your coffee however strong you like it. There's even a strong brew option for folks who want a concentrated flavor. Use your favorite mug (including your travel mug) or enjoy a variety of different Keurig K-cup coffee pods with this machine.
The K-Elite coffee machine is also equipped with an iced coffee option and a hot water option for non-beverage items like instant soup, noodles, and oatmeal. Though, some reviewers note that this machine prematurely shuts off before having a chance to brew, which is very inconvenient.
K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig's K-Classic Coffee Maker is still a classic coffee maker for consumers who prefer a single serving of their favorite hot beverage, be it coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. The tried-and-true machine sports a streamlined look and design that can fit into almost any kitchen.
No one wants to deal with a complicated coffee machine first thing in the morning, especially if you need the caffeine to wake up. The majority of satisfied customers like how easy this machine is to use and give it a solid rating for quality and durability. This ease of use makes the K-Classic a good fit for an office or for your coffee nook.
The K-Classic can make hot or iced coffee and brews a cup in just under a minute. It also boasts a 48-ounce water reservoir and three cup sizes ranging from 6 to 10 ounces, so you can enjoy a few large cups before needing to refill it.
K-Express Single-Serve Coffee Maker
With a name like K-Express, you'd hope and expect this single-serve coffee maker to brew with lightning-fast speed. And this machine delivers on that front. Folks who have purchased this machine praise the brewing speed and its capability to brew back-to-back cups of coffee without having to wait for the machine to reheat in between. That makes the appliance a good choice of coffee maker for a space with multiple users; there's no need to wait around for the machine to be ready to use after someone else has brewed their cup.
The K-Express is handy to have on your kitchen counter or desk since it doesn't take up too much space. Customers give the machine a good rating for its ease of use. It has a large, 42-ounce water reservoir and an option for three different cup sizes. However, some users question its quality and value, with some users noting issues with the machine's declining performance over time.
K-Cafe Single-Serve Coffee, Latte, and Cappuccino Maker
The K-Cafe Single-Serve Coffee, Latte, and Cappuccino Maker is an all-in-one coffee machine that makes coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos. Keurig's K-Cafe offers an all-in-one product that can replace bulky coffee makers, large espresso machines, or fancy coffee bars with multiple gadgets taking up residence on your kitchen counter. Its condensed shape is also sleek and stylish, making for a machine that displays well in your home.
Customers have stated that this machine is easy to use and refill. It can brew four different cup sizes from 6 to 12 ounces, with both hot or iced beverage options. The machine also has an option for a coffee shot, which is used for specialty drinks. Typically, espresso is brewed using high pressure, but the Keurig K-Cafe crafts a coffee shot via the drip method. Latte and cappuccino drinkers love the built-in frother, which is even dishwasher-safe.
K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig's K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker has one of the largest capacity water reservoirs at 52 ounces, which means you can have cup after cup of coffee before you need to stop by your sink for a refill. This coffee machine is available in a range of colors, and customers appreciate the sharp design and how easy it is to use. Coffee brews quickly, in under a minute, and is patented with technology to keep it running quietly. However, some customers claim the machine leaks, and others were split on its overall performance, quality, and value.
Thanks to its large water reservoir, this machine offers four different cup sizes and can brew 6 to 12 ounces of coffee (or tea or hot chocolate) at a time. And with plenty of popular coffee brands or celebrity chef coffees to try, you're bound to find a variety that satisfies your senses.
K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Maker has you covered when you just don't have the kitchen space, but you definitely need a coffee maker. This machine is less than 5 inches wide for unique or tight spots, like the ones in your kitchen you don't know what to do with. Despite its compressed design, this coffee machine features an impressive 46-ounce removable water reservoir. Coffee customers like how the machine looks and how it saves so much space.
The Keurig K-Slim offers three cup sizes from 8 to 12 ounces. It is different from many of the other Keurig models because it features a multi-stream of water to brew coffee better, thus maximizing extraction and flavor. This will allow you to get more out of your coffee pods. While some reviewers commend the speed of the machine, this appliance has its fair share of critics. Some customers note the coffee splashes when it hits the cup, and others question the overall performance and quality.
K-Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Maybe you're wondering why you would need a Keurig specially made for iced coffee when a few other models offer the iced option in addition to hot brews. We were curious about this ourselves. Even though this coffee maker can brew either hot or cold, the iced coffee feature stands out for die-hard iced coffee fans (we're looking at you, New Englanders). Why? Well, this machine has a unique option that starts the water hotter than normal. The initial shot of water through the K-cup extracts the most flavor to be sure you receive the appropriate coffee intensity. Then the water flows cooler, so your ice doesn't melt completely. Customers appreciate this functionality for iced tea as well.
The Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker features a 42-ounce water reservoir, good for multiple glasses of iced coffee. It's even travel mug and tumbler friendly so you can take your coffee on the go. Coffee enthusiasts rate the K-Iced machine highly for its compact size, simple appearance, and versatility. Other customers felt the design wasn't sturdy enough.
K-Mini Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Maybe you don't need a large coffee maker. If so, this might just be the right machine for you. Coffee drinkers like the K-Mini Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker because of its small size and chic look. It's less than 5 inches wide but is still good for the occasional cup of coffee. You can also keep it on your desk at work. It's travel mug-friendly for those times you want to grab a cup and run out the door.
The Keurig K-Mini Plus brews 6 to 12 ounces, but the removable water reservoir holds only one cup at a time. The bonus of the Mini Plus is its pod storage; it holds up to nine K-cups, which makes it convenient for travel. However, some customers didn't like the overall performance of the machine and noted the risk of water overflowing and leaking from the base.
K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Similar to the K-Mini Plus, Keurig's K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker is less than 5 inches wide, which makes it ideal for the corner of your kitchen or desk. The K-Mini is also a good option for coffee lovers who may not have a lot of space or need a lot of machine. Like the K-Mini Plus, the small reservoir only holds enough water for one cup of joe. However, this reservoir is not removable like the one on the K-Mini Plus. Customers are fans of the compact size and simple, matte-finished color appearance, but some warn that coffee splatters when the liquid hits the cup.
The Keurig K-Mini brews 6 to 12-ounce cups quickly and can provide coffee on the go with its travel mug compatibility. Most reviews were mixed when it came to overall performance and quality, and some reviewers complained of splattering, inconsistent brewing, and a lack of durability.
K-Supreme Plus Smart Single-Serve Coffee Maker
When you want your coffee maker to be smarter than you in the morning, Keurig steps up to the plate with its K-Supreme Plus Smart Single-Serve Coffee Maker. You can conveniently connect your coffee machine to your phone, program the machine from anywhere, and manage your preferred cup of coffee. The smart coffee maker will even recognize your K-cup and its preferred brew settings. However, some folks who purchased the machine remarked the WiFi connection can be spotty.
The stainless-steel metal wrap gives the coffee machine a stylish look, which reviewers rated highly. The extra-large water reservoir, which holds up to 78 ounces of water, got mixed reviews. While it can make nearly 10 cups of coffee before needing a refill, some users found it took up too much space.
Although it's not the easiest or most efficient Keurig coffee machine to use, it quickly and quietly brews either hot or iced coffee using multiple streams for maximum flavor. The K-Supreme Plus Smart also offers the user five different strength settings, six temperature settings, and five cup sizes from 4 to 12 ounces.
K-Duo Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker
For serious coffee drinkers who either drink a lot of coffee or entertain regularly, the Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker unites a carafe and single-serve coffee maker with one machine. You no longer have to worry about whether a drip coffee maker or a Keurig makes a better cup of coffee. Though most of the reviews we came across were mixed regarding functionality, overall performance, and value, we can attest to the power of the K-Duo — since it's the machine we use at home.
The biggest draw to the Keurig K-Duo is simply that you can make a pot, or just one cup, without needing to purchase two machines. However, although most customers enjoy this function, some complained about leaking and the carafe option not brewing coffee correctly. We've had our own machine for over a year and never encountered these issues. The carafe brews coffee like a standard machine and stays piping hot long after the machine has finished brewing. The single-serve option gets a workout daily in our home and brews super hot coffee.
Methodology
In our search for the best Keurig coffee machine, we scoped out the most popular places we thought coffee lovers would use to compare and purchase machines, like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and, of course, Keurig. We assessed the overall product reviews for each machine and compiled a list of the top-selling Keurig coffee machines across the board. Once we had a list of coffee makers customers like to buy, we scoured the reviews, taking note of the star ratings, number of reviews, and top comments — both good and bad. We found a Keurig coffee machine for nearly every type of coffee drinker, whether you just have one cup of coffee occasionally or drink multiple pots a day.