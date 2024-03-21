11 Absolute Best Keurig Coffee Machines, According To Online Reviews

Keurig's K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker is a favorite among coffee drinkers — and for good reason. Its 75-ounce water reservoir allows users to make up to 8 cups of coffee before a refill, which is a plus for anyone who drinks cup after cup. And if you need your coffee quickly, you can rest assured in the K-Elite's ability to brew a cup in less than a minute. It's also programmable, so your coffee can be ready whenever you want it.

The K-Elite coffee maker is simple in design, which customers claim blends well with kitchen decor. Reviewers value the durability of this machine and the fact that it looks like it's made of metal rather than plastic. The machine also offers five different brewing sizes, from 4 to 12 ounces, which allows you to brew your coffee however strong you like it. There's even a strong brew option for folks who want a concentrated flavor. Use your favorite mug (including your travel mug) or enjoy a variety of different Keurig K-cup coffee pods with this machine.

The K-Elite coffee machine is also equipped with an iced coffee option and a hot water option for non-beverage items like instant soup, noodles, and oatmeal. Though, some reviewers note that this machine prematurely shuts off before having a chance to brew, which is very inconvenient.