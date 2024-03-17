Green Mountain Coffee K-Cup Flavors, Ranked

Coffee is an essential, inescapable, and completely nonnegotiable part of many people's mornings (and potentially afternoons and late nights, too). If you need a little extra energy, you know where to find it: the caffeine in your cup of coffee. Sometimes, you find yourself pouring another cup of coffee even when you don't really need it; you just want it because its bitter yet smooth taste slowly but surely grows on you. Eventually you're indifferent about the flavor, and then before you know it, it's the best part of your day. That's one of the many magical qualities of coffee.

In a world where coffee shops are one of the most important destinations in any city and Starbucks is a household name, it goes without saying that there are innumerable different ways to consume coffee, and innumerable different kinds to choose from. One of the easiest and most convenient methods for preparing your morning cup is using a Keurig.

A Keurig is a coffee maker that uses pods of ground coffee, called K-Cups, and filters water through each pod to create a fully powered brew at the push of a button. It's worth noting that you can recycle used K-Cup pods, an added bonus to using a Keurig rather than contributing yet another cup to the landfill. One brand that makes consistently good K-Cups is Green Mountain, so we decided to taste and rank a wide assortment of their products to find our favorite.