Hazelnut Cream Pasta Recipe

Since this pasta recipe is simple, you can customize it to your taste or according to what you have on hand. For starters, you can enhance it with additional vegetables. Sauteed mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, or wilted spinach would all add color, texture, and nutritional value. You can saute them in the pan before you start toasting the hazelnuts. You could also prepare a sheet pan of your favorite vegetables, roast them, and add them to the finished pasta. Consider adding protein to make the dish heartier. Grilled chicken, shrimp, or pan-seared tofu can be excellent choices. Season the protein with complementary flavors like garlic, lemon, or herbs.

Pasta and garlic are a classic pairing, and you can saute minced garlic in the butter before you add the hazelnuts. If you want to add some spice, a pinch of red pepper flakes will give the dish a subtle kick. You can substitute another fresh herb for the parsley. Basil, thyme, or sage would all work well in the hazelnut cream sauce.

Hahn also explains that this recipe is easily customized for a vegan diet. "If you are living a plant-based lifestyle, you can easily substitute coconut milk for cream and dairy-free Parmesan and butter in place of regular versions. The flavors will be the same in this delicious medley."