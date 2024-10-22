The 14 Best Coffee And Chocolate Dessert Pairings To Make Your Taste Buds Sing

Dark and delicious — two words that describe both coffee and chocolate. The first is bold, strong, and rich, and the latter is smooth, creamy, and decadent. Of course, they pair well with each other. There are so many ways to enjoy coffee and chocolate together that we reached out to Gemma Whitaker, marketing director of Whitaker's Chocolates, and Kat McCarthy, barista and certified specialty coffee trainer for Lavazza, to come up with a list of coffee and chocolate dessert pairings that are sure to make your taste buds sing in delight. This was no easy feat, though, as there are numerous combinations to indulge in.

Coffee and chocolate make a divine match because chocolate and coffee beans grow in similar regions, which results in the beans sharing many of the same characteristics and flavor profiles. Thus, this produces similar underlying tastes, such as "floral and fruity notes, nuttiness, and burnt sugars, to name a few," explains McCarthy. The rich, roasted, slightly bitter notes of coffee and chocolate complement each other perfectly, says Whitaker, while the acidity of coffee enhances the sweetness of chocolate. "Plus," she says, "both are packed with aromatic compounds that play off each other, making every sip and bite more delightful."