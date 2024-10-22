The 14 Best Coffee And Chocolate Dessert Pairings To Make Your Taste Buds Sing
Dark and delicious — two words that describe both coffee and chocolate. The first is bold, strong, and rich, and the latter is smooth, creamy, and decadent. Of course, they pair well with each other. There are so many ways to enjoy coffee and chocolate together that we reached out to Gemma Whitaker, marketing director of Whitaker's Chocolates, and Kat McCarthy, barista and certified specialty coffee trainer for Lavazza, to come up with a list of coffee and chocolate dessert pairings that are sure to make your taste buds sing in delight. This was no easy feat, though, as there are numerous combinations to indulge in.
Coffee and chocolate make a divine match because chocolate and coffee beans grow in similar regions, which results in the beans sharing many of the same characteristics and flavor profiles. Thus, this produces similar underlying tastes, such as "floral and fruity notes, nuttiness, and burnt sugars, to name a few," explains McCarthy. The rich, roasted, slightly bitter notes of coffee and chocolate complement each other perfectly, says Whitaker, while the acidity of coffee enhances the sweetness of chocolate. "Plus," she says, "both are packed with aromatic compounds that play off each other, making every sip and bite more delightful."
Cappuccino and molten lava chocolate cake
Cappuccino and molten lava chocolate cake make a great match, sharing culinary traits like creaminess and warmth. It's one of Gemma Whitaker's favorite coffee and chocolate combinations. She tells us, "[It's] the perfect mix of creamy, melty, and decadent." One of the best ways to enjoy coffee and chocolate together is by pairing like for like. For instance, matching the depth of espresso with the richness of chocolate or the milky texture of cappuccino with the lusciousness of chocolate cake. Each trait balances and enhances the other.
"A velvety, slightly sweet coffee like a cappuccino or a mocha would be perfect [with a chocolate lava cake]," Whitaker says. "The creaminess of the coffee complements the gooey center of the lava cake, and a hint of sweetness from the milk softens the dessert's intensity." But cappuccino isn't the only type of coffee that pairs well with lava cake. Whitaker suggests, "If you prefer something darker, a medium roast with caramel notes would work a treat!" McCarthy recommends pairing a coffee like a cortado, Americano, or French press-brewed dark roast so the coffee doesn't get overwhelmed by the cake's intense nature.
Espresso and dark chocolate truffles
Espresso and dark chocolate are a popular pairing to enjoy together because they're both rich, slightly bitter, and share undertones of earthiness. One of Gemma Whitaker's favorite pairings, espresso and dark chocolate truffles, is "a classic pairing that's rich, intense, and oh-so-satisfying," she tells us. She explains further, "Espresso and dark roasts are bold and intense, so they shine best alongside rich, decadent desserts." The bitterness of espresso cuts through dark chocolate's richness, which creates a harmonizing mouthful.
There are a number of ways to match an espresso with dark chocolate, though, and Kat McCarthy suggests a dark chocolate cookie or simply a piece of biscotti. Whitaker recommends a double-chocolate layer cake or flourless chocolate torte, both of which can stand up to espresso's strong, deep flavor.
Once you learn how to pair coffee and chocolate together, the combinations are endless. "Experimenting is key," Whitaker exclaims. "Don't be afraid to try new pairings and trust your taste buds. A little playfulness in the kitchen can lead to some truly extraordinary flavor combinations," she says. "And remember, the best pairing is the one that makes you smile — whether it's classic or a little out of the box!"
Americano and fudge brownie
A big, gooey, fudgy brownie deserves a coffee that doesn't mask it or fight with its rich nature. An Americano and fudge brownie make a delightful pairing and is a personal favorite of Kat McCarthy. It's a combination she enjoys when hanging out with friends. An Americano, which resembles an espresso but is a bit more diluted, still has depth and punch so it complements the rich thickness of a fudge brownie. But the coffee is not so overpowering that you lose out on the sweetness of a brownie. If you're not up for an Americano, McCarthy suggests a medium to dark roast drip coffee.
Learn how to make an espresso at home and then dilute it with hot water until it reaches your personal preference. When you make a fudgy brownie at home as well, you can serve it any way you like, including warm right out of the oven. Who doesn't like a warm, fudgy brownie? "A hot coffee with a warm dessert can feel like a big, cozy hug, especially on a chilly day," says Gemma Whitaker.
Hot latte and chocolate mousse
Sometimes, a good combination requires a stark difference, like hot and cold. "A temperature contrast adds a new level of interest to any pairing," says Kat McCarthy. Joining hot coffee with cold desserts or cold coffee with warm desserts adds layers of flavor and textural sensations and opens up more possibilities for your coffee-chocolate experience. Take, for instance, a hot latte and chocolate mousse. "Lattes and creamy coffees pair beautifully with desserts that have a lighter, airy texture," says Gemma Whitaker. "The milkiness of the latte highlights the dessert's lighter cocoa flavors and adds a smooth, mellow finish to each bite," she says.
But you don't need to stick to just mousse, Whitaker says. Think of trying éclairs or a soft, fluffy chocolate sponge cake to go with your hot latte. These desserts will melt in your mouth when a hot creamy latte is added to the mix. "On the other hand," Whitaker says, "the contrast of a cold coffee with a warm dessert is divine — think of an iced latte paired with a molten chocolate lava cake! It's all about creating a balance that teases your taste buds."
Light roast and chocolate-covered strawberries
When you want a not-so-heavy coffee and chocolate pairing, try a light roast with fruity chocolate. Gemma Whitaker explains to us, "Light roasts are generally more acidic and fruity, which pairs nicely with desserts that aren't overly rich or heavy." Single origin coffees from Kenya or Ethiopia are light to medium roasts and they feature fruity, acidic, and floral notes that pair well with chocolate and fruit, according to Kat McCarthy. Whitaker agrees this combination will "enhance the fruitiness of the dessert."
A light roast coffee that's pleasantly acidic or smooth and sweet, according to McCarthy, goes well with "a chocolate that's lighter and sweeter; milk chocolate-based or even a white chocolate-based dessert." The acidic tang from a light roast, the kind that hits the back of the tongue, matches the sweet tartness of strawberries, creating a balance of flavors. Milk chocolate delivers a sweet, creamy balance to the acidic coffee and tart fruit.
Another chocolate-and-fruit option to pair with a light roast, says Whitaker, is a chocolate pavlova with berries. "The lightness of the coffee accentuates the fruity and floral notes," she says. But if you want to try something more exotic, McCarthy suggests a lavender or rose chocolate truffle or cake.
Dark roast and chocolate pastry with nuts
"For a dark roast drip coffee," Kat McCarthy tells us, "I might go with a complementary and slightly sweet flavor profile — perhaps a pastry or pie with a nutty chocolate filling." She suggests a medium or dark roast from Brazil as a pour-over or French press-brewed to pair with this type of dessert since Brazilian beans are known for developing into nutty, chocolatey coffees, which would naturally pair well with chocolate and nuts. Gemma Whitaker takes it one step further and suggests that a lovely complement to a nutty, chocolatey dessert is also a nutty coffee, like a hazelnut roast.
Chocolate and nuts have been paired together successfully in numerous ways, whether it's chocolate-covered almonds or chocolate walnut fudge. And just like coffee and chocolate beans share similarities in flavor profiles, coffee beans and nuts also share underlying characteristics, such as deep earthy notes that border on sweet and savory. It's only natural that a combination of chocolate, nuts, and coffee are friends to the palate.
Caramel coffee and dark chocolate brownie
If you're partial to flavored coffee, consider your choices and be mindful when you match them to chocolate desserts, says Gemma Whitaker. "A vanilla or caramel-flavored coffee pairs well with almost any chocolate dessert, enhancing the dessert's sweetness without overpowering it," she tells us. Caramel's roasted candy flavor contributes an additional boost of sugar to darker, and therefore more bitter, chocolate. The sweetness of the caramel coffee balances with the brownie's depth while softening the sharp, rich notes of the coffee.
"If you're drinking a flavored coffee made with a sweet syrup, I would lean toward pairing it with a darker chocolate to balance out that sweetness," Kat McCarthy tells us. "A caramel or brown sugar note in your coffee would go particularly well with a dark chocolate brownie," she says. Though you may be surprised to learn the real (or at least scientific) reason you want to drink coffee with your dessert, the two just naturally balance each other out due to sweet and bitter undertones.
Espresso and tiramisu
A popular and classic Italian pairing is an espresso shot with a slice of tiramisu. Tiramisu features a host of complex flavors from coffee, chocolate, cheese, vanilla, and rum, and is a decadent — yet light — dessert that's enhanced by a strong, bold coffee. Considering traditional tiramisu is made by soaking ladyfinger cookies in espresso, there's a natural connection between sipping a rich espresso while nibbling on the creamy, chocolatey, cheesy dessert.
Kat McCarthy and Gemma Whitaker agree that any dessert that features chocolate and cheese, like a tiramisu or chocolate cheesecake, does well with a deep, dark coffee, such as an espresso, dark roast, or Americano. The strong hit of these bold coffees, Whitaker says, cuts through the richness of tiramisu, while McCarthy says they work well with the creaminess of the mascarpone cheese. Additionally, your senses get to enjoy the temperature contrast from the cool, soft, spongy texture of tiramisu and the sharp warmth of the espresso.
Iced latte and milk chocolate candy bar
An iced latte is a refreshing coffee option to pair with a milk chocolate candy bar because the added milk and creaminess in the latte match the creaminess in a smooth milk chocolate. Gemma Whitaker says that the vibrant chill of cold coffee also makes it a great partner for denser, richer desserts. Since there are a variety of ways to make your latte or cold coffee, Kat McCarthy points out the flavor profile differences that depend on the origin or blend of your chosen iced coffee, cold brew, or iced latte. She tells us, "Iced coffee, as such, tends to be more acidic and brighter due to the brewing process, where a cold brew is usually sweeter and smoother." Keep these subtleties in mind when matching your cold coffee drink to chocolate desserts.
"If I'm drinking an iced coffee with a higher acidity, I might want to complement that with an orange-chocolate dessert or contrast the acidity with something sweeter like a piece of milk chocolate," McCarthy tells us. If you want to go beyond just a candy bar, though, consider brownies, chocolate chip cookies, or chocolate-covered cheesecake bites to have with your iced latte, Whitaker suggests. "The cold, crisp coffee contrasts with the indulgent texture of these treats, creating a delightful dance of flavors," she says.
Coffee with creamer and chocolate chip cookies
If you're not one to drink your coffee black or don't enjoy the taste of a deep, rich espresso, consider a classic cup of coffee with cream, milk, half and half, or creamer to go with a mild chocolate. Kat McCarthy suggests, "I would stick with a good old-fashioned chocolate chip cookie — cookies and milk are timeless, and it's hard to go wrong." This combination is an easy match to make. You probably already brew your own coffee, have your favorite milk addition, and know what chocolate chip cookies are delicious. Perhaps you just never thought to enjoy them all together. Take this match one step further and make your chocolate chip cookies at home to enjoy them warm out of the oven. Better yet, dunk the cookie in the coffee for a whole new layer of texture and flavor.
Not enough chocolate in the chocolate chip cookies for you? McCarthy also suggests a couple of other desserts: "I'd also try pairing milk-based drinks with something dark to balance out that creaminess — perhaps a dark chocolate tart or simply a piece of a dark chocolate bar."
Dark roast and Mexican chocolate cake
For chocolate lovers who enjoy some spice with their sweet, a Mexican chocolate cake is a treat. Gemma Whitaker and Kat McCarthy recommend pairing a dark roast with chocolate that is intense and packs a punch, such as chocolate desserts with hot spice. "For spicy chocolate desserts, like those with chili or cinnamon, go for a dark roast or espresso," says Whitaker. "The bold coffee amplifies the spice without being overbearing, creating an exciting and warming combo." McCarthy agrees that a darker flavor profile helps the coffee not get lost in an intense, spicy dessert.
Pay attention to the particular spices that are in a spicy chocolate dessert and match them to the undertones of the coffee. For example, McCarthy says, "Choosing a dark roast, an Americano, or even a complementary coffee with spice notes — like one from Indonesia or Uganda — would be the best bet here." You can also try a dark flavored coffee that features similar notes as the spicy chocolate cake to complement and enhance your palatable experience. Whitaker suggests, "If you're feeling adventurous, try a coffee with subtle cinnamon notes to echo the dessert's spices."
Hot espresso and chocolate ice cream
Simple but rich, a hot espresso with a bowl of cold chocolate ice cream gives you a sharp temperature contrast while delighting your taste buds. The bold intensity of espresso slices through the richness of chocolate ice cream while the ice cream lends a sweet flavor and creamy texture to the strong coffee. This classic pairing goes well because of its simplicity. Kat McCarthy explains, "Coffee and cacao are both seeds harvested from tropical plants, then processed and roasted. This processing and roasting are meant to bring out the best flavor notes that occur naturally due to the variety of each plant and the region in which it grows."
Of course, you don't need to sample these two items separately; a popular Italian dessert combines the two: affogato. And it's one of McCarthy's top picks if she's feeling adventurous. "An affogato made with chocolate ice cream and hot espresso would be both a taste and temperature sensation," says McCarthy. How do you experience an affogato? Pour your hot espresso over the cold ice cream and dig in.
Cold brew and chocolate truffles
Cold brew coffee is slightly different than either iced coffee or an iced latte, the latter of which is brewed hot, cooled, and then added to a glass with ice. Cold brew is just that — brewed cold, so the coffee retains more of the bean's flavor without getting watered down. The result is a smoother, sweeter cold coffee. One of Kat McCarthy's favorite combinations for an afternoon pick-me-up is cold brew with chocolate truffles. Both are on the mild side, delivering complementary flavors and textures to your palate. The stronger notes of cold brew boost the chocolate in the truffles, while the sugar in the truffles enhances the subtle, underlying sweetness of the coffee.
McCarthy also suggests, "If I'm drinking a smooth, sweet cold brew, my best bet for an interesting contrast might be something milk chocolate-based, maybe with a berry note to it — chocolate-covered strawberries or a tart with chocolate and jam or berries." Keep in mind what you decide to pair with cold brew, she warns. You don't want to overpower it with a chocolate that features a more bitter note.
Peppermint mocha and double-chocolate cookies
For fans of a peppermint mocha coffee, the choice for a chocolate dessert is to keep it simple so you don't lose the peppermint accent to other overwhelming flavors, Gemma Whitaker advises us. "For something like a peppermint mocha, stick with simpler desserts like chocolate cookies or brownies to avoid clashing flavors," she says. Peppermint mocha coffee, hot or cold, can almost be its own dessert (especially if it's topped with whipped cream), but munching on double-chocolate cookies alongside the drink adds to the chocolate-coffee experience.
The refreshing pop of peppermint from the coffee elevates the earthiness of chocolate, almost like shining a light on the depth and richness of cocoa. So, though the drink alone has all the characteristics of a wonderful coffee and chocolate pairing, when you add more chocolate to the equation, you end up with a richer and more decadent dessert.