A Chocolatier Explains Exactly How To Pair Coffee And Chocolate

It's certainly no secret that coffee and chocolate are a match made in heaven, whether they're paired together in a delicious mocha that you order from a coffee shop or in pastry form such as espresso chocolate muffins that you make at home. However, the topic is actually a bit more complicated than simply pairing any coffee with any chocolate — there are coffee roasts and types of chocolate that complement each other better than other pairings. So, to find out the very best ways to pair the two, Tasting Table spoke with an expert: Nicole Patel, owner and chocolatier of Delysia Chocolatier.

Patel breaks down, in detail, which coffee roasts go best with each type of chocolate. However, she also noted that it doesn't hurt to experiment with unconventional combinations. She says, "Everyone's palate is unique, sparking interesting conversations and making the whole experience more enjoyable." But, if you want to take an expert's advice, here's what Patel has to say about the best coffee and chocolate combinations for each type of chocolate: dark, milk, and white.