Luscious Black Forest Coffee Recipe

Coffee drinkers tend to have specific ways of customizing their drinks, whether they favor a particular type of coffee, coffee maker, milk or dairy alternative, sweetener, or other add-ins. While you may be fairly set in your ways about your daily coffee regimen, there's no reason you shouldn't step outside the box now and then for a special treat. Tasting Table recipe developer Julianne De Witt shares this luscious Black Forest coffee recipe that's on a different level from the ordinary cup of joe you drank this morning.

Chocolate and cherries seem made for each other, and Black Forest cake is one of the most enduringly popular ways to enjoy the combination. Black Forest cake typically features a chocolate sponge cake soaked in cherry brandy, layered with whipped cream, and garnished with cherries on the top. De Witt describes this recipe as featuring "The flavors of Black Forest cake but in a luscious, adults-only, after-dinner coffee." If you're hosting in the cooler seasons, she adds that it is a great recipe for entertaining around the holidays. This easy recipe lists the measurements for a single mug, making it the perfect solo pick-me-up on a cold evening, but we recommend that you double the recipe and serve it at the end of a romantic dinner for two.